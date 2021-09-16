(KMAland) -- Eleven KMAland teams were ranked by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic in their latest state volleyball rankings.
Of those, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor, Missouri Valley and Glenwood moved up one spot while Ankeny Christian, Lamoni, St. Albert, Southeast Warren, Red Oak and Sioux City North stayed the same.
The full rankings can be found here. View the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Ankeny Christian (same)
12. Lamoni (same)
13. St. Albert (same)
15. Southeast Warren (same)
CLASS 2A
11. Kuemper Catholic (up 1)
13. Treynor (up 1)
14. Missouri Valley (up 1)
CLASS 3A
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 5)
14. Red Oak (same)
CLASS 4A
6. Glenwood (up 1)
CLASS 5A
15. Sioux City North (same)