(KMAland) -- East Mills is new to the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's state volleyball rankings while Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the new No. 1 in Class 4A.
Other ranked area teams include Coon Rapids-Bayard, Southeast Warren, St. Albert, Underwood, Red Oak, Glenwood, Lewis Central and Sioux City East.
The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked area teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
7. Coon Rapids- Bayard (same)
11. Southeast Warren (Up 3)
15. East Mills (NR)
CLASS 2A
6. Underwood (same)
CLASS 3A
3. Red Oak (same)
CLASS 4A
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 3)
3. Glenwood (up 2)
15. Lewis Central (same)