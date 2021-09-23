(KMAland) -- Tri-Center is new to the latest state volleyball rankings, joining Western Iowa Conference counterparts Treynor and Missouri Valley.
The Trojans enter at No. 15 in Class 1A -- one of three ranked teams in that class. Lamoni, St. Albert, Kuemper Catholic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Glenwood and Sioux City North are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and a list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
11. Lamoni (up 1)
12. St. Albert (up 1)
15. Tri-Center (NR)
CLASS 2A
11. Kuemper Catholic (same)
13. Treynor (same)
14. Missouri Valley (same)
CLASS 3A
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
CLASS 4A
5. Glenwood (up 1)
CLASS 5A
14. Sioux City North (up 1)