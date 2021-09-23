Tri-Center Volleyball
(KMAland) -- Tri-Center is new to the latest state volleyball rankings, joining Western Iowa Conference counterparts Treynor and Missouri Valley. 

The Trojans enter at No. 15 in Class 1A -- one of three ranked teams in that class. Lamoni, St. Albert, Kuemper Catholic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Glenwood and Sioux City North are also ranked.

View the full rankings here and a list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

11. Lamoni (up 1)

12. St. Albert (up 1)

15. Tri-Center (NR)

CLASS 2A 

11. Kuemper Catholic (same)

13. Treynor (same)

14. Missouri Valley (same) 

CLASS 3A

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)

CLASS 4A

5. Glenwood (up 1)

CLASS 5A

14. Sioux City North (up 1) 

