(KMAland) -- East Mills and Red Oak both moved up three spots while Harlan moved back into the state volleyball rankings published by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
In total, eight KMAland teams are ranked including Coon Rapids-Bayard, Southeast Warren, East Mills, Underwood, Red Oak, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harlan and Glenwood.
The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked area schools can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (same)
11. Southeast Warren (same)
12. East Mills (up 3)
CLASS 2A
7. Underwood (down 1)
CLASS 3A
10. Red Oak (up 3)
CLASS 4A
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
3. Glenwood (same)
15. Harlan (same)