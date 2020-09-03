(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has unveiled their latest state volleyball rankings and Glenwood made the most notable leap among KMAland schools while Harlan is the newest addition to the rankings.
The Rams moved up to spots to No. 3 in Class 4A behind Cedar Rapids Xavier and Western Dubuque. The Cyclones are also ranked in Class 4A, coming in at No. 15.
Other ranked KMAland schools include St. Albert, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Underwood, Nodaway Valley, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Abraham Lincoln. The full rankings can be viewed here. The complete list of ranked KMAland schools can be found below.
CLASS 1A
5. St. Albert (down 2)
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (up 2)
CLASS 2A
6. Underwood (up 1)
15. Nodaway Valley (same)
CLASS 3A
14. Kuemper Catholic (down 4)
15. Red Oak (same)
CLASS 4A
3. Glenwood (up 2)
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 1)
15. Harlan (NR)
CLASS 5A
15. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (same)