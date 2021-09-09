(KMAland) -- Nine KMAland volleyball teams are ranked in the latest poll released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Ankeny Christian and Lamoni both moved up in Class 1A while St. Albert, Southeast Warren, Treynor, Missouri Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Red Oak and Glenwood are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Ankeny Christian (up 3)
12. Lamoni (up 2)
13. St. Albert (same)
15. Southeast Warren (down 3)
CLASS 2A
14. Treynor (same)
15. Missouri Valley (same)
CLASS 3A
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
14. Red Oak (down 4)
CLASS 4A
7. Glenwood (same)