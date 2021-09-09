(KMAland) -- Lamoni and Ankeny Christian made moves up while Sioux City North jumped into the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings.
Others in KMAland conferences that are ranked include Red Oak, Glenwood, St. Albert, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor, Missouri Valley, Southeast Warren and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
View area rankings below and the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
6. Ankeny Christian (up 3)
12. Lamoni (up 2)
13. St. Albert (same)
15. Southeast Warren (down 3)
CLASS 2A
12. Kuemper Catholic (down 2)
14. Treynor (same)
15. Missouri Valley (same)
CLASS 3A
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
14. Red Oak (down 4)
CLASS 4A
7. Glenwood (same)
CLASS 5A
15. Sioux City North (NR)