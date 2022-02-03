(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released Class 1A, 2A and 3A regional pairings.
Check out the KMAland area brackets and teams below. Find the complete pairings linked here.
CLASS 1A
First round games are February 10th with additional dates on February 15th, 18th and 23rd.
Region 2
West Harrison at Boyer Valley (winner at Newell-Fonda)
Riverside at Audubon
Paton-Churdan at Ankeny Christian Academy
Ar-We-Va at Remsen St. Mary’s
Griswold at Glidden-Ralston
Heartland Christian at Woodbine
Tri-Center at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Quarterfinals at Newell-Fonda, Audubon, Remsen St. Mary’s, Woodbine
Semifinals at Newell-Fonda, Remsen St. Mary’s
Regional Final TBA
Region 7
Grand View Christian at Moulton-Udell (winner at North Mahaska)
Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren
Melcher-Dallas at Wayne
Moravia at Martensdale-St. Marys
BGM at Lynnville-Sully
Seymour at Lamoni
Tri-County at Twin Cedars
Quarterfinals at North Mahaska, Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Lamoni
Semifinals at North Mahaska, Martensdale-St. Marys
Regional Final TBA
Region 8
Mount Ayr at Sidney (winner at Exira/EHK)
Essex at East Mills
Murray at Lenox
Orient-Macksburg at Stanton
Fremont-Mills at Diagonal
Bedford at CAM
East Union at St. Albert
Quarterfinals at Exira/EHK, East Mills, Stanton, CAM
Semifinals at Exira/EHK, Stanton
Regional Final TBA
CLASS 2A
First round games are February 12th with additional dates on February 15th, February 18th and February 23rd.
Region 7
Colfax-Mingo at Interstate 35 (winner at Panorama)
Pleasantville at Central Decatur
Madrid at Woodward-Granger (winner at Nodaway Valley)
Van Meter at Earlham
Semifinals at Panorama, Nodaway Valley
Regional Final TBA
Region 8
Southwest Valley at Kuemper Catholic (winner at Treynor)
West Central Valley at ACGC
Missouri Valley at AHSTW (winner at Underwood)
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia
Semifinals at Treynor, Underwood
Regional Final TBA
CLASS 3A
First round games are February 12th with additional dates on February 16th and February 19th.
Region 7
Greene County at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Shenandoah at Atlantic
Red Oak at Des Moines Christian
Clarinda at Harlan
Semifinals at SBL, Des Moines Christian
Regional Final TBA