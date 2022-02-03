IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released Class 1A, 2A and 3A regional pairings.

Check out the KMAland area brackets and teams below. Find the complete pairings linked here.

CLASS 1A

First round games are February 10th with additional dates on February 15th, 18th and 23rd.

Region 2

West Harrison at Boyer Valley (winner at Newell-Fonda)

Riverside at Audubon

Paton-Churdan at Ankeny Christian Academy

Ar-We-Va at Remsen St. Mary’s

Griswold at Glidden-Ralston

Heartland Christian at Woodbine

Tri-Center at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Quarterfinals at Newell-Fonda, Audubon, Remsen St. Mary’s, Woodbine

Semifinals at Newell-Fonda, Remsen St. Mary’s

Regional Final TBA

Region 7

Grand View Christian at Moulton-Udell (winner at North Mahaska)

Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren

Melcher-Dallas at Wayne

Moravia at Martensdale-St. Marys

BGM at Lynnville-Sully

Seymour at Lamoni

Tri-County at Twin Cedars

Quarterfinals at North Mahaska, Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Lamoni

Semifinals at North Mahaska, Martensdale-St. Marys

Regional Final TBA

Region 8

Mount Ayr at Sidney (winner at Exira/EHK)

Essex at East Mills

Murray at Lenox

Orient-Macksburg at Stanton

Fremont-Mills at Diagonal

Bedford at CAM

East Union at St. Albert

Quarterfinals at Exira/EHK, East Mills, Stanton, CAM

Semifinals at Exira/EHK, Stanton

Regional Final TBA

CLASS 2A

First round games are February 12th with additional dates on February 15th, February 18th and February 23rd.

Region 7

Colfax-Mingo at Interstate 35 (winner at Panorama)

Pleasantville at Central Decatur

Madrid at Woodward-Granger (winner at Nodaway Valley)

Van Meter at Earlham

Semifinals at Panorama, Nodaway Valley

Regional Final TBA

Region 8

Southwest Valley at Kuemper Catholic (winner at Treynor)

West Central Valley at ACGC

Missouri Valley at AHSTW (winner at Underwood)

IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia

Semifinals at Treynor, Underwood

Regional Final TBA

CLASS 3A

First round games are February 12th with additional dates on February 16th and February 19th.

Region 7

Greene County at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Shenandoah at Atlantic

Red Oak at Des Moines Christian

Clarinda at Harlan

Semifinals at SBL, Des Moines Christian

Regional Final TBA

