IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union unveiled the 1A, 2A and 3A regional volleyball pairings on Thursday. Here's a look at the KMAland conference schools and their draws.

CLASS 1A 

Regional dates in Class 1A are 10/19, 10/26 and 10/28. View the complete 1A pairings linked here

Region 1 

West Harrison at Westwood

Regional QF at Westwood

Regional SF at MMCRU

Regional Final at LeMars

Region 2 

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/EHK at Riverside

Fremont-Mills at East Mills

St. Albert at Sidney

Regional QFs at Newell-Fonda (BYE), Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, East Mills

Regional SFs at Newell-Fonda, Riverside

Regional Final at Carroll

Region 3 

Paton-Churdan at St. Edmond

Regional QF at AGWSR

Regional SF at Janesville

Regional Final at Clarksville

Region 4 

Essex at Stanton

Griswold at CAM

Grand View Christian at Orient-Macksburg

Ankeny Christian vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (at Orient-Macksburg)

Regional QFs at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (BYE), BCLUW, Stanton, Orient-Macksburg

Regional SFs at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Orient-Macksburg

Regional Final at TBD

Region 5 

Diagonal at East Union

Bedford at Lenox

Southwest Valley at Murray

Moulton-Udell at New London

Moravia at Seymour

Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Wayne at Melcher-Dallas

Regional QFs at Southeast Warren (BYE), Lenox, New London, Lamoni

Regional SFs at Southeast Warren, TBD

Regional Final at TBD

Region 8 

North Mahaska at Twin Cedars

Regional QFs at Holy Trinity Catholic (BYE), Winfield-Mount Union, Lisbon, WACO

Regional SFs at Holy Trinity Catholic, Lisbon

Regional Final at TBD

CLASS 2A 

Regional dates in Class 2A are 10/19, 10/21, 10/26 and 10/28. View the complete Class 2A pairings linked here

Region 2 

West Monona at Missouri Valley

Regional QFs at Boyden-Hull (BYE), Alta-Aurelia (vs. Hinton), Ridge View (BYE), Lawton-Bronson (vs. MVAOCOU)

Regional SFs at Boyden-Hull, Schaller-Crestland

Regional Final at TBD

Region 3 

West Central Valley at Tri-Center

Interstate 35 at Central Decatur 

Regional QFs at Underwood (BYE), Treynor (vs. AHSTW), Van Meter (BYE), Nodaway Valley (vs. Mount Ayr)

Regional SFs at Underwood, Van Meter

Regional Final at Atlantic 

Region 4 

Ogden at IKM-Manning

Regional QFs at East Sac County (BYE), ACGC (vs. Earlham), South Hardin (BYE), Woodward-Granger (vs. Madrid)

Regional SFs at East Sac County, South Hardin

Regional Final at TBD

CLASS 3A 

Regional dates in Class 3A are 10/19, 10/21 and 10/27. View the complete 3A pairings linked here

Region 2 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley 

OABCIG at Kuemper Catholic 

Regional SFs at MOC-Floyd Valley, Humboldt

Regional Final at TBD

Region 4 

Shenandoah at Red Oak

Clarinda at Atlantic 

Regional SFs at Red Oak, Knoxville

Regional Final at TBD

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.