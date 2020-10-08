(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union unveiled the 1A, 2A and 3A regional volleyball pairings on Thursday. Here's a look at the KMAland conference schools and their draws.
CLASS 1A
Regional dates in Class 1A are 10/19, 10/26 and 10/28. View the complete 1A pairings linked here.
Region 1
West Harrison at Westwood
Regional QF at Westwood
Regional SF at MMCRU
Regional Final at LeMars
Region 2
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia
Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston
Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/EHK at Riverside
Fremont-Mills at East Mills
St. Albert at Sidney
Regional QFs at Newell-Fonda (BYE), Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, East Mills
Regional SFs at Newell-Fonda, Riverside
Regional Final at Carroll
Region 3
Paton-Churdan at St. Edmond
Regional QF at AGWSR
Regional SF at Janesville
Regional Final at Clarksville
Region 4
Essex at Stanton
Griswold at CAM
Grand View Christian at Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (at Orient-Macksburg)
Regional QFs at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (BYE), BCLUW, Stanton, Orient-Macksburg
Regional SFs at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Orient-Macksburg
Regional Final at TBD
Region 5
Diagonal at East Union
Bedford at Lenox
Southwest Valley at Murray
Moulton-Udell at New London
Moravia at Seymour
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Wayne at Melcher-Dallas
Regional QFs at Southeast Warren (BYE), Lenox, New London, Lamoni
Regional SFs at Southeast Warren, TBD
Regional Final at TBD
Region 8
North Mahaska at Twin Cedars
Regional QFs at Holy Trinity Catholic (BYE), Winfield-Mount Union, Lisbon, WACO
Regional SFs at Holy Trinity Catholic, Lisbon
Regional Final at TBD
CLASS 2A
Regional dates in Class 2A are 10/19, 10/21, 10/26 and 10/28. View the complete Class 2A pairings linked here.
Region 2
West Monona at Missouri Valley
Regional QFs at Boyden-Hull (BYE), Alta-Aurelia (vs. Hinton), Ridge View (BYE), Lawton-Bronson (vs. MVAOCOU)
Regional SFs at Boyden-Hull, Schaller-Crestland
Regional Final at TBD
Region 3
West Central Valley at Tri-Center
Interstate 35 at Central Decatur
Regional QFs at Underwood (BYE), Treynor (vs. AHSTW), Van Meter (BYE), Nodaway Valley (vs. Mount Ayr)
Regional SFs at Underwood, Van Meter
Regional Final at Atlantic
Region 4
Ogden at IKM-Manning
Regional QFs at East Sac County (BYE), ACGC (vs. Earlham), South Hardin (BYE), Woodward-Granger (vs. Madrid)
Regional SFs at East Sac County, South Hardin
Regional Final at TBD
CLASS 3A
Regional dates in Class 3A are 10/19, 10/21 and 10/27. View the complete 3A pairings linked here.
Region 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley
OABCIG at Kuemper Catholic
Regional SFs at MOC-Floyd Valley, Humboldt
Regional Final at TBD
Region 4
Shenandoah at Red Oak
Clarinda at Atlantic
Regional SFs at Red Oak, Knoxville
Regional Final at TBD