IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released Class 1A regional pairings for the upcoming soccer postseason. 

KMA Sports will track two Class 1A regions. Here’s a look at those KMAland regions. View all regions linked here.

CLASS 1A 

Class 1A begins play on May 15th with additional dates on May 17th, May 23rd and May 25th.

Region 5

AHSTW at Missouri Valley

AHSTW/Missouri Valley at Underwood

Kuemper Catholic at Tri-Center

Treynor at Harlan

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert

Regional Semifinals at Underwood & Harlan

Regional Final TBD

Region 7 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Bishop Heealn Catholic

West Sioux at Unity Christian

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux Center

MOC-Floyd Valley at Western Christian

