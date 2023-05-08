(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released Class 1A regional pairings for the upcoming soccer postseason.
KMA Sports will track two Class 1A regions. Here’s a look at those KMAland regions. View all regions linked here.
CLASS 1A
Class 1A begins play on May 15th with additional dates on May 17th, May 23rd and May 25th.
Region 5
AHSTW at Missouri Valley
AHSTW/Missouri Valley at Underwood
Kuemper Catholic at Tri-Center
Treynor at Harlan
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert
Regional Semifinals at Underwood & Harlan
Regional Final TBD
Region 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Bishop Heealn Catholic
West Sioux at Unity Christian
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux Center
MOC-Floyd Valley at Western Christian