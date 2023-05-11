IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released Class 2A and 3A regional soccer pairings on Thursday. KMA Sports will track three regions in 2A and two in 3A.

Check out the full rundown of KMAland regions below.

CLASS 2A 

The Class 2A tournament opens on May 19th with additional dates on May 23rd and May 25th. Find the full 2A pairings linked here.

Region 2 

Carroll at Perry

Creston at Boone

Carroll/Perry at Dallas Center-Grimes

Boone/Creston at Norwalk

Final TBD

Region 7 

Atlantic at Thomas Jefferson

Winterset at Glenwood

Atlantic/Thomas Jefferson at ADM

Glenwood/Winterset at Lewis Central

Final TBD

Region 8 

Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan at LeMars

Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig

SS-O/LeMars at Spencer

Denison-Schleswig/Storm Lake at Okoboji

Final TBD

CLASS 3A 

The Class 3A tournament opens on May 19th with additional dates on May 23rd and May 25th. Find the full Class 3A pairings linked here.

Region 2 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

SCW/SCN at WDM Valley

Des Moines Roosevelt at Abraham Lincoln

Final TBD

Region 4 

Fort Dodge at Ames

Fort Dodge/Ames at Ankeny

Sioux City East at Urbandale

Final TBD

