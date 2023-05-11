(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released Class 2A and 3A regional soccer pairings on Thursday. KMA Sports will track three regions in 2A and two in 3A.
Check out the full rundown of KMAland regions below.
CLASS 2A
The Class 2A tournament opens on May 19th with additional dates on May 23rd and May 25th. Find the full 2A pairings linked here.
Region 2
Carroll at Perry
Creston at Boone
Carroll/Perry at Dallas Center-Grimes
Boone/Creston at Norwalk
Final TBD
Region 7
Atlantic at Thomas Jefferson
Winterset at Glenwood
Atlantic/Thomas Jefferson at ADM
Glenwood/Winterset at Lewis Central
Final TBD
Region 8
Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan at LeMars
Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig
SS-O/LeMars at Spencer
Denison-Schleswig/Storm Lake at Okoboji
Final TBD
CLASS 3A
The Class 3A tournament opens on May 19th with additional dates on May 23rd and May 25th. Find the full Class 3A pairings linked here.
Region 2
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
SCW/SCN at WDM Valley
Des Moines Roosevelt at Abraham Lincoln
Final TBD
Region 4
Fort Dodge at Ames
Fort Dodge/Ames at Ankeny
Sioux City East at Urbandale
Final TBD