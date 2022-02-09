IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released Class 4A and 5A regional pairings.

KMAland area brackets

CLASS 4A 

First round games are on February 16th with the semifinals on the 19th and the finals on the 22nd. 

Region 1 

Humboldt at LeMars (Winner at Bishop Heelan)

Gilbert at Storm Lake (Winner at Spencer)

Semifinals at Bishop Heelan & Spencer

Final at highest remaining seed

Region 8

Carroll at Lewis Central (Winner at Glenwood) 

Creston at Denison-Schleswig (Winner at Winterset)

Semifinals at Glenwood & Winterset

Final at highest remaining seed. 

CLASS 5A 

First round games are on February 16th with the semifinals on the 19th and the finals on the 22nd. 

Region 1 

Sioux City North at Fort Dodge

Sioux City North/Fort Dodge winner at Des Moines North

Thomas Jefferson at Johnston

Final at highest remaining seed. 

Region 2 

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City West/Abraham Lincoln Winner at Sioux City East

Marshalltown at Ankeny Centennial

Final at highest remaining seed. 

