(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released Class 4A and 5A regional pairings.
Check out the KMAland area brackets and teams below.
CLASS 4A
First round games are on February 16th with the semifinals on the 19th and the finals on the 22nd.
Region 1
Humboldt at LeMars (Winner at Bishop Heelan)
Gilbert at Storm Lake (Winner at Spencer)
Semifinals at Bishop Heelan & Spencer
Final at highest remaining seed
Region 8
Carroll at Lewis Central (Winner at Glenwood)
Creston at Denison-Schleswig (Winner at Winterset)
Semifinals at Glenwood & Winterset
Final at highest remaining seed.
CLASS 5A
First round games are on February 16th with the semifinals on the 19th and the finals on the 22nd.
Region 1
Sioux City North at Fort Dodge
Sioux City North/Fort Dodge winner at Des Moines North
Thomas Jefferson at Johnston
Final at highest remaining seed.
Region 2
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City West/Abraham Lincoln Winner at Sioux City East
Marshalltown at Ankeny Centennial
Final at highest remaining seed.