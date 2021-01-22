(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released bowling state qualifying sites for Tuesday, February 16th. Here’s a look at the area sites KMA Sports will be tracking.
Class 1A District 2 (at Des Moines, Bowlerama Lanes)
Lamoni
Southeast Warren
Class 1A District 3 (at Council Bluffs, Thunderbowl)
Clarinda
Lenox
Nodaway Valley
Mount Ayr
Red Oak
St. Albert
Shenandoah
Class 1A District 5 (at LeMars, Sweet 16 Lanes)
Harlan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Tri-Center
Class 2A District 3 (at LeMars, Sweet 16 Lanes)
Denison-Schleswig
LeMars
Sioux City West
Class 2A District 4 (at Des Moines, Game Day Lanes)
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson
Lewis Central
Class 3A District 4 (at Sioux City, Plaza Bowl)
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Find the complete list of districts linked here.