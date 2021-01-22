IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released bowling state qualifying sites for Tuesday, February 16th. Here’s a look at the area sites KMA Sports will be tracking.

Class 1A District 2 (at Des Moines, Bowlerama Lanes) 

Lamoni

Southeast Warren

Class 1A District 3 (at Council Bluffs, Thunderbowl)

Clarinda

Lenox

Nodaway Valley

Mount Ayr

Red Oak

St. Albert

Shenandoah

Class 1A District 5 (at LeMars, Sweet 16 Lanes)

Harlan

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Tri-Center

Class 2A District 3 (at LeMars, Sweet 16 Lanes) 

Denison-Schleswig

LeMars

Sioux City West

Class 2A District 4 (at Des Moines, Game Day Lanes) 

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central

Class 3A District 4 (at Sioux City, Plaza Bowl)

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Find the complete list of districts linked here.

