State Volleyball Tournament
Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- The brackets are set for the Class 3A, 4A and 5A State Volleyball Tournament. 

In Class 3A, Red Oak has drawn the No. 7 seed and will face Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. 

In Class 4A, Glenwood is the No. 3 seed and will face West Delaware at 8 p.m. Monday. 

The complete schedule can be found below. 

CLASS 3A 

#1 Osage vs. #8 Humboldt, Monday at 8 p.m. 

#4 Davenport Assumption vs. #5 Unity Christian, Tuesday at 10 a.m. 

#2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. #7 Red Oak, Monday at 8 p.m.

#3 Mount Vernon vs. #6 Union, Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Semis: Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Championship: Thursday at 3 p.m. 

CLASS 4A 

#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. #8 Dallas Center-Grimes, Monday at 3 p.m.

#4 Western Dubuque vs. #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Monday at 5:30 p.m.

#2 North Scott vs. #7 Gilbert, Monday at 3 p.m. 

#3 Glenwood vs. #6 West Delaware, Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Semis: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. 

CLASS 5A

#1 Dowling Catholic vs. Dubuque Hempstead, Monday at 10 a.m. 

#4 West Des Moines Valley vs. #5 Iowa City Liberty, Monday at 12:30 p.m.

#2 Ankeny vs. #7 Ankeny Centennial, Monday at 10 a.m.

#3 Pleasant Valley vs. #6 Cedar Falls, Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Semis: Wednesday at 10 a.m. 

Championship: Thursday at 10 a.m. 

