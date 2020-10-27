(KMAland) -- The brackets are set for the Class 3A, 4A and 5A State Volleyball Tournament.
In Class 3A, Red Oak has drawn the No. 7 seed and will face Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.
In Class 4A, Glenwood is the No. 3 seed and will face West Delaware at 8 p.m. Monday.
The complete schedule can be found below.
CLASS 3A
#1 Osage vs. #8 Humboldt, Monday at 8 p.m.
#4 Davenport Assumption vs. #5 Unity Christian, Tuesday at 10 a.m.
#2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. #7 Red Oak, Monday at 8 p.m.
#3 Mount Vernon vs. #6 Union, Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Semis: Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Championship: Thursday at 3 p.m.
CLASS 4A
#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. #8 Dallas Center-Grimes, Monday at 3 p.m.
#4 Western Dubuque vs. #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Monday at 5:30 p.m.
#2 North Scott vs. #7 Gilbert, Monday at 3 p.m.
#3 Glenwood vs. #6 West Delaware, Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Semis: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
#1 Dowling Catholic vs. Dubuque Hempstead, Monday at 10 a.m.
#4 West Des Moines Valley vs. #5 Iowa City Liberty, Monday at 12:30 p.m.
#2 Ankeny vs. #7 Ankeny Centennial, Monday at 10 a.m.
#3 Pleasant Valley vs. #6 Cedar Falls, Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Semis: Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Championship: Thursday at 10 a.m.