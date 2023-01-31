IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional basketball pairings on Tuesday. You can find the complete pairings links here.

Check out the KMAland regions KMA Sports will follow throughout the AgriVision Equipment Group Tournament Trail below.

CLASS 1A 

The Class 1A tournament begins play on February 9th with additional rounds on February 14th, February 17th and February 22nd.

Region 2 

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston (winner at Newell-Fonda)

Paton-Churdan at Baxter

Meskwaki Settlement at Collins-Maxwell

Colo-Nesco at AGWSR

HLV at BCLUW

St. Edmond at Ankeny Christian

BGM at GMG

Regional quarterfinals at Newell-Fonda, Baxter, AGWSR, Ankeny Christian

Regional semifinals at Newell-Fonda, AGWSR

Regional final at TBD

Region 4 

George-Little Rock at Gehlen Catholic (winner at Remsen St. Mary’s)

South O’Brien at Kingsley-Pierson

Harris-Lake Park at Trinity Christian 

Woodbury Central at Ar-We-Va (winner at Exira/EHK)

Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Siouxland Christian at River Valley

Regional quarterfinals at Remsen St. Mary’s, Kingsley-Pierson, Exira/EHK, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Regional semifinals at Remsen St. Mary’s, Exira/EHK

Regional final at TBD

Region 5 

Whiting at Boyer Valley (winner at Westwood)

Orient-Macksburg at CAM

West Harrison at Tri-Center

Griswold at Riverside

Hamburg at Stanton

East Union at Murray

Regional quarterfinals at Westwood, CAM, Woodbine, Stanton

Regional semifinals Westwood, Woodbine

Regional final at TBD

Region 7 

Lenox at Diagonal (winner at St. Albert)

Sidney at East Mills

Essex at Fremont-Mills

Bedford at Martensdale-St. Marys

Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Chariton)

Southeast Warren at Earlham

Lamoni at Wayne

Regional quarterfinals at St. Albert, East Mills, Martensdale-St. Marys, Earlham

Regional semifinals at St. Albert, Martensdale-St. Marys

Regional final at TBD

Region 8 

Wapello at Holy Trinity Catholic (winner at Winfield-Mount Union)

Keota at WACO

New London at Burlington Notre Dame

Tri-County at North Mahaska

Sigourney vs. Moulton-Udell

Twin Cedars vs. Seymour

Lynnville-Sully vs. Moravia

Regional quarterfinals at Winfield-Mount Union, WACO, North Mahaska, Twin Cedars

Regional semifinals at Winfield-Mount Union, Twin Cedars

Regional final at TBD

CLASS 2A 

The Class 2A tournament begins February 11th with additional dates on February 14th, February 17th and February 22nd.

Region 7 

West Central Valley at Woodward-Granger (winner at Panorama)

Ogden at ACGC (winner at Treynor)

Southwest Valley at Interstate 35 (winner at Nodaway Valley)

Regional quarterfinals at Panorama, Central Decatur at Mount Ayr, Treynor, Nodaway Valley

Regional semifinals at Panorama, Treynor

Regional final at TBD

Region 8 

East Sac County at IKM-Manning (winner at Pocahontas Area)

Missouri Valley at AHSTW (winner at Underwood)

Regional quarterfinals at Pocahontas Area, Manson-NW Webster at South Central Calhoun, Underwood, Kuemper Catholic at Logan-Magnolia

Regional semifinals at Pocahontas Area, Underwood

Regional final at TBD

CLASS 3A

The Class 3A tournament begins February 11th with additional dates on February 15th and February 18th.

Region 5 

Van Meter at Des Moines Christian

Shenandoah at Clarke

Clarinda at Atlantic

Red Oak at Harlan

Regional semifinals at Des Moines Christian, Atlantic

Regional final at TBD

