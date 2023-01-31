(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional basketball pairings on Tuesday. You can find the complete pairings links here.
Check out the KMAland regions KMA Sports will follow throughout the AgriVision Equipment Group Tournament Trail below.
CLASS 1A
The Class 1A tournament begins play on February 9th with additional rounds on February 14th, February 17th and February 22nd.
Region 2
Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston (winner at Newell-Fonda)
Paton-Churdan at Baxter
Meskwaki Settlement at Collins-Maxwell
Colo-Nesco at AGWSR
HLV at BCLUW
St. Edmond at Ankeny Christian
BGM at GMG
Regional quarterfinals at Newell-Fonda, Baxter, AGWSR, Ankeny Christian
Regional semifinals at Newell-Fonda, AGWSR
Regional final at TBD
Region 4
George-Little Rock at Gehlen Catholic (winner at Remsen St. Mary’s)
South O’Brien at Kingsley-Pierson
Harris-Lake Park at Trinity Christian
Woodbury Central at Ar-We-Va (winner at Exira/EHK)
Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Siouxland Christian at River Valley
Regional quarterfinals at Remsen St. Mary’s, Kingsley-Pierson, Exira/EHK, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Regional semifinals at Remsen St. Mary’s, Exira/EHK
Regional final at TBD
Region 5
Whiting at Boyer Valley (winner at Westwood)
Orient-Macksburg at CAM
West Harrison at Tri-Center
Griswold at Riverside
Hamburg at Stanton
East Union at Murray
Regional quarterfinals at Westwood, CAM, Woodbine, Stanton
Regional semifinals Westwood, Woodbine
Regional final at TBD
Region 7
Lenox at Diagonal (winner at St. Albert)
Sidney at East Mills
Essex at Fremont-Mills
Bedford at Martensdale-St. Marys
Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Chariton)
Southeast Warren at Earlham
Lamoni at Wayne
Regional quarterfinals at St. Albert, East Mills, Martensdale-St. Marys, Earlham
Regional semifinals at St. Albert, Martensdale-St. Marys
Regional final at TBD
Region 8
Wapello at Holy Trinity Catholic (winner at Winfield-Mount Union)
Keota at WACO
New London at Burlington Notre Dame
Tri-County at North Mahaska
Sigourney vs. Moulton-Udell
Twin Cedars vs. Seymour
Lynnville-Sully vs. Moravia
Regional quarterfinals at Winfield-Mount Union, WACO, North Mahaska, Twin Cedars
Regional semifinals at Winfield-Mount Union, Twin Cedars
Regional final at TBD
CLASS 2A
The Class 2A tournament begins February 11th with additional dates on February 14th, February 17th and February 22nd.
Region 7
West Central Valley at Woodward-Granger (winner at Panorama)
Ogden at ACGC (winner at Treynor)
Southwest Valley at Interstate 35 (winner at Nodaway Valley)
Regional quarterfinals at Panorama, Central Decatur at Mount Ayr, Treynor, Nodaway Valley
Regional semifinals at Panorama, Treynor
Regional final at TBD
Region 8
East Sac County at IKM-Manning (winner at Pocahontas Area)
Missouri Valley at AHSTW (winner at Underwood)
Regional quarterfinals at Pocahontas Area, Manson-NW Webster at South Central Calhoun, Underwood, Kuemper Catholic at Logan-Magnolia
Regional semifinals at Pocahontas Area, Underwood
Regional final at TBD
CLASS 3A
The Class 3A tournament begins February 11th with additional dates on February 15th and February 18th.
Region 5
Van Meter at Des Moines Christian
Shenandoah at Clarke
Clarinda at Atlantic
Red Oak at Harlan
Regional semifinals at Des Moines Christian, Atlantic
Regional final at TBD