(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the regional assignments for both golf and tennis.
The first round of regional golf takes place on May 17 with the regional final on May 24th. Regional tennis is scheduled for May 19th.
The golf assignments are available here. Click here for the tennis information. KMAland info is available below.
TENNIS
Class 1A
Region 1 at Spencer
Bishop Heelan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Region 2 at Kuemper Catholic
Audubon
Denison-Schleswig
Harlan
Kuemper Catholic
St. Albert
Region 3 at Red Oak
Atlantic
Clarinda
Creston
Glenwood
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Southwest Valley
CLASS 2A
Region 1 at Fort Dodge
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
Sioux City West
Region 3 at WDM Valley
Lewis Central
Thomas Jefferson
Region 4 at Southeast Polk
Abraham Lincoln
GOLF
CLASS 1A
Region 1C at Fort Dodge
Glidden-Ralston
IKM-Manning
Region 1 Final at Ridge View
Region 2A at Dunlap
AHSTW
Audubon
Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira-EHK
Logan-Magnolia
Woodbine
Region 2B at Anita
CAM
East Union
Lamoni
Lenox
Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley
Southwest Valley
Region 2C at Neola
Bedford
East Mills
Essex/Stanton
Fremont-Mills
Griswold
Riverside
Sidney
St. Albert
Tri-Center
Region 2 Final at TBD
Region 5C at Pleasantville
Central Decatur
Martensdale-St. Marys
Melcher-Dallas
Moravia
Mormon Trail
Seymour
Southeast Warren
Wayne
Region 5 Final at New Sharon
CLASS 2A
Region 2A at Panora
Kuemper Catholic
Region 2B at Shenandoah
Clarinda
Missouri Valley
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Treynor
Underwood
Region 2 Final at Underwood.