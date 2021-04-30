IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the regional assignments for both golf and tennis. 

The first round of regional golf takes place on May 17 with the regional final on May 24th. Regional tennis is scheduled for May 19th. 

The golf assignments are available here. Click here for the tennis information. KMAland info is available below. 

TENNIS

Class 1A

Region 1 at Spencer 

Bishop Heelan

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Region 2 at Kuemper Catholic

Audubon

Denison-Schleswig

Harlan

Kuemper Catholic 

St. Albert 

Region 3 at Red Oak

Atlantic

Clarinda

Creston

Glenwood

Red Oak

Shenandoah 

Southwest Valley 

CLASS 2A 

Region 1 at Fort Dodge

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

Sioux City West 

Region 3 at WDM Valley

Lewis Central

Thomas Jefferson 

Region 4 at Southeast Polk

Abraham Lincoln 

GOLF

CLASS 1A

Region 1C at Fort Dodge

Glidden-Ralston

IKM-Manning

Region 1 Final at Ridge View

Region 2A at Dunlap

AHSTW

Audubon

Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira-EHK

Logan-Magnolia

Woodbine 

Region 2B at Anita

CAM

East Union

Lamoni

Lenox 

Mount Ayr 

Nodaway Valley

Southwest Valley

Region 2C at Neola 

Bedford

East Mills

Essex/Stanton

Fremont-Mills

Griswold

Riverside

Sidney 

St. Albert 

Tri-Center

Region 2 Final at TBD 

Region 5C at Pleasantville 

Central Decatur

Martensdale-St. Marys

Melcher-Dallas

Moravia

Mormon Trail

Seymour

Southeast Warren

Wayne 

Region 5 Final at New Sharon

CLASS 2A 

Region 2A at Panora

Kuemper Catholic

Region 2B at Shenandoah

Clarinda

Missouri Valley

Red Oak

Shenandoah 

Treynor

Underwood

Region 2 Final at Underwood. 

