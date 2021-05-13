(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional soccer pairings on Thursday afternoon.
For Class 1A, the postseason begins on May 26th, regional semis on June 1st and regional finals occur on June 4th.
Class 2A begins on May 28th, will play semis on June 1st and hold finals on June 4th.
Class 3A holds first-round competitions on the 28th, semis are June 2nd with finals on the 4th.
Full brackets can be found here. The brackets involving KMAland can be found below.
CLASS 1A
Region 1
Tri-Center vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux Center vs. Western Christian
Bishop Heelan vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Unity Christian vs. West Sioux
Region 2
Riverside vs. AHSTW, Winner vs. Treynor
Missouri Valley vs. Logan-Magnolia
East Sac County vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Underwood vs. St. Albert
Region 3
Van Meter vs. Creston
Chariton vs. Clarke, Winner vs. Centerville
Gilbert vs. Greene County
Kuemper Catholic vs. Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley
CLASS 2A
Region 2
Harlan vs. Denison-Schleswig, Winner vs. Lewis Central
Panorama vs. Atlantic, Winner vs. Glenwood
CLASS 3A
Sioux City North vs. Sioux City West, Winner vs. Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson vs. Sioux City East