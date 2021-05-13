IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional soccer pairings on Thursday afternoon. 

For Class 1A, the postseason begins on May 26th, regional semis on June 1st and regional finals occur on June 4th. 

Class 2A begins on May 28th, will play semis on June 1st and hold finals on June 4th. 

Class 3A holds first-round competitions on the 28th, semis are June 2nd with finals on the 4th. 

Full brackets can be found here. The brackets involving KMAland can be found below. 

CLASS 1A 

Region 1

Tri-Center vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux Center vs. Western Christian

Bishop Heelan vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

Unity Christian vs. West Sioux

Region 2 

Riverside vs. AHSTW, Winner vs. Treynor

Missouri Valley vs. Logan-Magnolia

East Sac County vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Underwood vs. St. Albert 

Region 3 

Van Meter vs. Creston

Chariton vs. Clarke, Winner vs. Centerville

Gilbert vs. Greene County

Kuemper Catholic vs. Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 

CLASS 2A 

Region 2 

Harlan vs. Denison-Schleswig, Winner vs. Lewis Central 

Panorama vs. Atlantic, Winner vs. Glenwood 

CLASS 3A 

Sioux City North vs. Sioux City West, Winner vs. Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson vs. Sioux City East

