KMAland Softball Tuesday
Photo: TeamUSA.org

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the pairings for the 2023 softball postseason.

Check out the regions and their matchups. Each class has the full pairings linked.

CLASS 1A

First round is Friday, June 30th with the second round on Wednesday, July 5th. The regional semifinals are Friday, July 7th and the finals are Monday, July 10th.

Region 1

Gehlen Catholic at South O’Brien

George-Little Rock at Trinity Christian

Boyer Valley at Woodbury Central

Westwood at Whiting

Gehlen Catholic/South O’Brien at Remsen, St. Mary’s

George Little-Rock/Trinity Christian at Kingsley Pierson

Woodbury Central/Boyer Valley at Logan-Magnolia

Westwood/Whiting at River Valley

Semifinals at Remsen, St. Mary’s & Logan-Magnolia

Final at highest ranked team

Region 2

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va

Storm Lake, St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston

Harris-Lake Park at GTRA

North Iowa at West Hancock

Northwood-Kensett at Bishop Garrigan

West Hancock/North Iowa at St. Edmond

Coon Rapids-Bayard/Ar-We-Va at Newell-Fonda

Harris-Lake Park/GTRA at Glidden-Ralston/Storm Lake, St. Marys

Semifinals at Newell-Fonda & St. Edmond

Final at highest ranked team

Region 3

Nodaway Valley at CAM

East Union at Orient-Macksburg

Murray at Melcher-Dallas

Tri-Center at Audubon

St. Albert at Riverside

CAM/Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren

Melcher-Dallas/Murray at Orient-Macksburg/East Union

Audubon/Tri-Center at Exira-EHK

Riverside/St. Albert at Woodbine

Semifinals at Southeast Warren & Exira-EHK

Regional Final at highest ranked team

Region 4

Moulton-Udell at Lenox

Bedford at Seymour

Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Sidney at East Mills

Stanton at Essex

Lenox/Moulton-Udell at Wayne

Lamoni/Mormon Trail at Bedford/Seymour

East Mills/Sidney at Griswold

Essex/Stanton at Fremont-Mills

Semifinals at Wayne & Griswold

Regional Final at highest ranked team

Region 8

Holy Trinity Catholic vs. New London

Winfield-Mt. Union at Wapello

Lone Tree at Highland

Keota at Moravia

Hillcrest Academy at Tri-County

Holy Trinity Catholic/New London at Sigourney

Highland/Lone Tree at Wapello/Winfield-Mt. Union

Moravia/Keota at Twin Cedars

Tri-County/Hillcrest Academy at English Valleys

Semifinals at Sigourney & Twin Cedars

Regional Final at highest ranked team

CLASS 2A

First round games are slated for Friday, June 30th. The next round is Wednesday, July 5th, while the semifinals are Friday, July 7th and the finals are Monday, July 10th.

Region 2

IKM-Manning at AHSTW

Alta-Aurelia at MMCRU

AHSTW/IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley

Underwood at Treynor

Alta-Aurelia/MMCRU at Sioux Central

MVAOUCOU at Ridge View

Semifinals at Missouri Valley & Sioux Central

Regional Final at highest ranked team

Region 3

Southwest Valley at ACGC

South Central Calhoun at East Sac County

Southwest Valley/ACGC at Van Meter

Panorama at West Central Valley

South Central Calhoun/East Sac County at Kuemper Catholic

Pocahontas Area at Manson-Northwest Webster

Semifinals at Van Meter & Kuemper Catholic

Regional Final at highest ranked team

Region 3

Central Decatur at Pleasantville

Woodward-Granger at South Hamilton

Central Decatur/Pleasantville at Interstate 35

Mount Ayr at Grand View Christian

Woodward-Granger/South Hamilton at South Hardin

Madrid at Ogden

Semifinals at I-35 & South Hardin

Regional Final at highest ranked team

CLASS 3A

The first round is Thursday, July 6th while the semifinals are Saturday, July 8th and the finals Tuesday, July 11th.

Region 3

Harlan at Saydel

Algona at Humboldt

Cherokee at Greene County

OABCIG at Southeast Valley

Semifinals at Saydel & Greene County

Regional Final at highest ranked team

Region 4

Clarke at Davis County

Centerville at Des Moines Christian

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Red Oak at Atlantic

Semifinals at Davis County & Clarinda

Regional Final at highest ranked team

CLASS 4A

The first round is Thursday, July 6th. The semifinals are Saturday, July 8th while the finals are scheduled for Tuesday, July 11th.

Region 1

Spencer at Bishop Heelan

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars

Bishop Heelan/Spencer at Fort Dodge

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley/LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Regional Final at highest ranked team

Region 2

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll

Perry at Storm Lake

Denison-Schleswig/Carroll at Dallas Center-Grimes

Perry/Storm Lake at ADM

Regional Final at highest ranked team

Region 3

Des Moines Hoover at Glenwood

Lewis Central at Creston

Des Moines Hoover/Glenwood at Indianola

Lewis Central/Creston at Winterset

Regional Final at highest ranked team

CLASS 5A

The first round is Thursday, July 6th. Semifinals are Saturday, July 8th and the finals are Tuesday, July 11th.

Region 1

Waterloo East at Cedar Falls

Waterloo East/Cedar Falls at Ankeny

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson at Waukee

Regional Final at highest ranked team

Region 2

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale

Abraham Lincoln/Urbandale at Waukee Northwest

Sioux City East at Des Moines Lincoln

Regional Final at highest ranked team

Region 3

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

Sioux City West/Sioux City North at WDM Valley

Des Moines Roosevelt at Johnston

Regional Final at highest ranked team

