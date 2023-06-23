(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the pairings for the 2023 softball postseason.
Check out the regions and their matchups. Each class has the full pairings linked.
First round is Friday, June 30th with the second round on Wednesday, July 5th. The regional semifinals are Friday, July 7th and the finals are Monday, July 10th.
Region 1
Gehlen Catholic at South O’Brien
George-Little Rock at Trinity Christian
Boyer Valley at Woodbury Central
Westwood at Whiting
Gehlen Catholic/South O’Brien at Remsen, St. Mary’s
George Little-Rock/Trinity Christian at Kingsley Pierson
Woodbury Central/Boyer Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Westwood/Whiting at River Valley
Semifinals at Remsen, St. Mary’s & Logan-Magnolia
Final at highest ranked team
Region 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va
Storm Lake, St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston
Harris-Lake Park at GTRA
North Iowa at West Hancock
Northwood-Kensett at Bishop Garrigan
West Hancock/North Iowa at St. Edmond
Coon Rapids-Bayard/Ar-We-Va at Newell-Fonda
Harris-Lake Park/GTRA at Glidden-Ralston/Storm Lake, St. Marys
Semifinals at Newell-Fonda & St. Edmond
Final at highest ranked team
Region 3
Nodaway Valley at CAM
East Union at Orient-Macksburg
Murray at Melcher-Dallas
Tri-Center at Audubon
St. Albert at Riverside
CAM/Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren
Melcher-Dallas/Murray at Orient-Macksburg/East Union
Audubon/Tri-Center at Exira-EHK
Riverside/St. Albert at Woodbine
Semifinals at Southeast Warren & Exira-EHK
Regional Final at highest ranked team
Region 4
Moulton-Udell at Lenox
Bedford at Seymour
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Sidney at East Mills
Stanton at Essex
Lenox/Moulton-Udell at Wayne
Lamoni/Mormon Trail at Bedford/Seymour
East Mills/Sidney at Griswold
Essex/Stanton at Fremont-Mills
Semifinals at Wayne & Griswold
Regional Final at highest ranked team
Region 8
Holy Trinity Catholic vs. New London
Winfield-Mt. Union at Wapello
Lone Tree at Highland
Keota at Moravia
Hillcrest Academy at Tri-County
Holy Trinity Catholic/New London at Sigourney
Highland/Lone Tree at Wapello/Winfield-Mt. Union
Moravia/Keota at Twin Cedars
Tri-County/Hillcrest Academy at English Valleys
Semifinals at Sigourney & Twin Cedars
Regional Final at highest ranked team
First round games are slated for Friday, June 30th. The next round is Wednesday, July 5th, while the semifinals are Friday, July 7th and the finals are Monday, July 10th.
Region 2
IKM-Manning at AHSTW
Alta-Aurelia at MMCRU
AHSTW/IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley
Underwood at Treynor
Alta-Aurelia/MMCRU at Sioux Central
MVAOUCOU at Ridge View
Semifinals at Missouri Valley & Sioux Central
Regional Final at highest ranked team
Region 3
Southwest Valley at ACGC
South Central Calhoun at East Sac County
Southwest Valley/ACGC at Van Meter
Panorama at West Central Valley
South Central Calhoun/East Sac County at Kuemper Catholic
Pocahontas Area at Manson-Northwest Webster
Semifinals at Van Meter & Kuemper Catholic
Regional Final at highest ranked team
Region 3
Central Decatur at Pleasantville
Woodward-Granger at South Hamilton
Central Decatur/Pleasantville at Interstate 35
Mount Ayr at Grand View Christian
Woodward-Granger/South Hamilton at South Hardin
Madrid at Ogden
Semifinals at I-35 & South Hardin
Regional Final at highest ranked team
The first round is Thursday, July 6th while the semifinals are Saturday, July 8th and the finals Tuesday, July 11th.
Region 3
Harlan at Saydel
Algona at Humboldt
Cherokee at Greene County
OABCIG at Southeast Valley
Semifinals at Saydel & Greene County
Regional Final at highest ranked team
Region 4
Clarke at Davis County
Centerville at Des Moines Christian
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Red Oak at Atlantic
Semifinals at Davis County & Clarinda
Regional Final at highest ranked team
The first round is Thursday, July 6th. The semifinals are Saturday, July 8th while the finals are scheduled for Tuesday, July 11th.
Region 1
Spencer at Bishop Heelan
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars
Bishop Heelan/Spencer at Fort Dodge
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley/LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Regional Final at highest ranked team
Region 2
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Perry at Storm Lake
Denison-Schleswig/Carroll at Dallas Center-Grimes
Perry/Storm Lake at ADM
Regional Final at highest ranked team
Region 3
Des Moines Hoover at Glenwood
Lewis Central at Creston
Des Moines Hoover/Glenwood at Indianola
Lewis Central/Creston at Winterset
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars
Regional Final at highest ranked team
The first round is Thursday, July 6th. Semifinals are Saturday, July 8th and the finals are Tuesday, July 11th.
Region 1
Waterloo East at Cedar Falls
Waterloo East/Cedar Falls at Ankeny
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson at Waukee
Regional Final at highest ranked team
Region 2
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale
Abraham Lincoln/Urbandale at Waukee Northwest
Sioux City East at Des Moines Lincoln
Regional Final at highest ranked team
Region 3
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Sioux City West/Sioux City North at WDM Valley
Des Moines Roosevelt at Johnston
Regional Final at highest ranked team