IGHSAU

(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the regional team tennis pairings for the upcoming postseason.

Check out the full list of pairings here and the list of KMAland pairings below.

CLASS 1A

Region 1

First Round (May 14th)

Columbus Catholic vs. Grundy Center at Waterloo

South Hardin vs. Osage at Waterloo

Iowa Falls at Grinnell

Nevada vs. St. Edmond at Grinnell

Ballard vs. Webster City at Boone

Denison-Schleswig at Boone

Second Round (May 14th)

Oelwein at Decorah

Dike-New Hartford vs. Western Dubuque at Decorah

Clear Lake vs. Aplington-Parkersburg at Waverly-Shell Rock

Charles City at Waverly-Shell Rock

Columbus Catholic/Grundy Center vs. South Hardin/Osage at Waterloo

Grinnell/Iowa Falls vs. Nevada/St. Edmond at Grinnell

Ballard/Webster City vs. Denison-Schleswig/Boone at Boone

Union Community vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Waterloo

Third Round (May 14th & May 17th)

At Decorah (14th)

At Waverly-Shell Rock (14th)

At Waterloo (17th)

At Boone (17th)

Regional Finals (21st)

At Decorah

At Waterloo

State First Round (May 23rd)

At Independence

REGION 2

First Round (May 14th)

Spirit Lake vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars

Storm Lake at Spencer

Cherokee at Estherville Lincoln Central

Harlan at Atlantic

Creston vs. Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic

Newton at Knoxville

Clarke vs. Chariton at Knoxville

Second Round (May 14th)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton/Spirit Lake vs. Bishop Heelan/LeMars at LeMars

Storm Lake/Spencer vs. Cherokee/Estherville Lincoln Central

Atlantic/Harlan vs. Creston/Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic

Knoxville/Newton vs. Chariton/Clarke at Knoxville

Regional Finals (May 17th)

At Spencer

At Saydel

First Round State (May 21st) 

At Denison

REGION 3

First Round (May 14th)

Independence vs. Marion at Xavier

Maqouketa at Xavier

Wahlert Catholic vs. Central DeWitt at Camanche

Mount Vernon at Camanche

Southwest Valley vs. Lewis Central at Red Oak

Glenwood at Red Oak

St. Albert at Shenandoah

Audubon vs. Clarinda at Shenandoah

Second Round (May 14th)

Independence/Marion vs. Maquoketa/Xavier at Xavier

Wahlert Catholic/Central DeWitt vs. Mount Vernon/Camanche at Camanche

Lewis Central/Southwest Valley vs. Glenwood/Red Oak at Red Oak

Shenandoah/St. Albert vs. Audubon/Clarinda at Shenandoah

Regional Finals (May 17th)

At Xavier

At Shenandoah

First Round State (May 21st) 

At Saydel

CLASS 2A

REGION 1

First Round (May 14th)

Fort Dodge at Sioux City North

Des Moines North at Des Moines Roosevelt

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson

Des Moines Lincoln at Ankeny Centennial

Second Round (May 17th)

Fort Dodge/Sioux City North at Valley

Des Moines North/Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Indianola at Valley

Sioux City West/Thomas Jefferson at Johnston

Des Moines Lincoln/Ankeny Centennial vs. Abraham Lincoln at Johnston

Regional Finals (May 17th)

At Valley

At Johnston

First Round State (May 21st)

At Ankeny

