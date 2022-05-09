(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the regional team tennis pairings for the upcoming postseason.
Check out the full list of pairings here and the list of KMAland pairings below.
CLASS 1A
Region 1
First Round (May 14th)
Columbus Catholic vs. Grundy Center at Waterloo
South Hardin vs. Osage at Waterloo
Iowa Falls at Grinnell
Nevada vs. St. Edmond at Grinnell
Ballard vs. Webster City at Boone
Denison-Schleswig at Boone
Second Round (May 14th)
Oelwein at Decorah
Dike-New Hartford vs. Western Dubuque at Decorah
Clear Lake vs. Aplington-Parkersburg at Waverly-Shell Rock
Charles City at Waverly-Shell Rock
Columbus Catholic/Grundy Center vs. South Hardin/Osage at Waterloo
Grinnell/Iowa Falls vs. Nevada/St. Edmond at Grinnell
Ballard/Webster City vs. Denison-Schleswig/Boone at Boone
Union Community vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Waterloo
Third Round (May 14th & May 17th)
At Decorah (14th)
At Waverly-Shell Rock (14th)
At Waterloo (17th)
At Boone (17th)
Regional Finals (21st)
At Decorah
At Waterloo
State First Round (May 23rd)
At Independence
REGION 2
First Round (May 14th)
Spirit Lake vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars
Storm Lake at Spencer
Cherokee at Estherville Lincoln Central
Harlan at Atlantic
Creston vs. Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic
Newton at Knoxville
Clarke vs. Chariton at Knoxville
Second Round (May 14th)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton/Spirit Lake vs. Bishop Heelan/LeMars at LeMars
Storm Lake/Spencer vs. Cherokee/Estherville Lincoln Central
Atlantic/Harlan vs. Creston/Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic
Knoxville/Newton vs. Chariton/Clarke at Knoxville
Regional Finals (May 17th)
At Spencer
At Saydel
First Round State (May 21st)
At Denison
REGION 3
First Round (May 14th)
Independence vs. Marion at Xavier
Maqouketa at Xavier
Wahlert Catholic vs. Central DeWitt at Camanche
Mount Vernon at Camanche
Southwest Valley vs. Lewis Central at Red Oak
Glenwood at Red Oak
St. Albert at Shenandoah
Audubon vs. Clarinda at Shenandoah
Second Round (May 14th)
Independence/Marion vs. Maquoketa/Xavier at Xavier
Wahlert Catholic/Central DeWitt vs. Mount Vernon/Camanche at Camanche
Lewis Central/Southwest Valley vs. Glenwood/Red Oak at Red Oak
Shenandoah/St. Albert vs. Audubon/Clarinda at Shenandoah
Regional Finals (May 17th)
At Xavier
At Shenandoah
First Round State (May 21st)
At Saydel
CLASS 2A
REGION 1
First Round (May 14th)
Fort Dodge at Sioux City North
Des Moines North at Des Moines Roosevelt
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson
Des Moines Lincoln at Ankeny Centennial
Second Round (May 17th)
Fort Dodge/Sioux City North at Valley
Des Moines North/Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Indianola at Valley
Sioux City West/Thomas Jefferson at Johnston
Des Moines Lincoln/Ankeny Centennial vs. Abraham Lincoln at Johnston
Regional Finals (May 17th)
At Valley
At Johnston
First Round State (May 21st)
At Ankeny