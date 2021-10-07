High School Volleyball

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released regional volleyball pairings. 

KMA Sports will track 15 different regions throughout the tournament trail, which begins on October 18th. Check out the full rundown of area regions. View the complete regional pairings linked here

CLASS 1A REGIONAL PAIRINGS

Class 1A play begins on October 18th and continues with dates on October 20th, 25th and 27th.

Class 1A Region 2 

Essex at Fremont-Mills (winner plays St. Albert)

Lenox at Sidney

Bedford at Stanton

Heartland Christian at Tre-Center

Griswold at East Mills 

Woodbine at Riverside

West Harrison at Boyer Valley

Regional QFs at St. Albert, Sidney, East Mills, Riverside

Regional SFs at St. Albert, Riverside

Regional Final TBD

Class 1A Region 3 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ankeny Christian Academy

Audubon at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Orient-Macksburg at CAM

Colo-Nesco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Baxter at GMG

Collins-Maxwell at BCLUW

Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys

Regional QFs at Ankeny Christian, Glidden-Ralston, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, BCLUW

Regional SFs at Ankeny Christian Academy, Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Regional Final TBD

Class 1A Region 4 

Paton-Churdan at St. Edmond (winner at Newell-Fonda)

West Bend-Mallard at Bishop Garrigan

GTRA at North Iowa

Clarksville at Janesville

West Hancock at AGWSR

Rockford at Dunkerton

Newman Catholic at North Butler

Regional QFs at Newell-Fonda, Bishop Garrigan, Janesville, Dunkerton

Regional SFs at Newell-Fonda, Janesville

Regional Final TBD

Class 1A Region 6 

Hillcrest Academy at HLV (winner at Lisbon)

Tri-County at Sigourney

BGM at Iowa Valley

Meskwaki Settlement at North Tama

Lynnville-Sully at Belle Plains

Twin Cedars at Montezuma

Melcher-Dallas at North Mahaska

Regional QFs at Lisbon, Sigourney, North Tama, Montezuma

Regional SFs at Lisbon, North Tama

Regional Final TBD

Class 1A Region 8 

Moulton-Udell at Seymour (winner at Holy Trinity Catholic)

Moravia at New London

Keota at WACO

Wayne at Lamoni

Mount Ayr at Murray

East Union at East Union

Mormon Trail at Diagonal

Regional QFs at Holy Trinity Catholic, New London, Lamoni, Southeast Warren

Regional SFs at Holy Trinity Catholic, Lamoni

Regional Final TBD

CLASS 2A REGIONAL PAIRINGS 

Class 2A play begins on October 18th with additional dates on October 20th, 25th and 27th.

Class 2A Region 2 

West Sioux at Rock Valley (winner at Western Christian)

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW (winner at Treynor)

Regional QFs at Western Christian, West Monona at Hinton, at Treynor, Underwood at Missouri Valley

Regional SFs at Western Christian, Treynor

Regional Final TBD

Class 2A Region 3 

Ogden at Madrid (winner at South Hardin)

IKM-Manning at Panorama (winner at Southwest Valley)

Regional QFs at South Hardin, Woodward-Granger at South Hamilton, at Southwest Valley, Nodaway Valley at ACGC

Regional SFs at South Hardin, Southwest Valley

Regional Final TBD

Class 2A Region 4 

East Marshall at Pella Christian (winner at Dike-New Hartford)

Interstate 35 at Central Decatur (winner at Van Meter)

Regional QFs at Dike-New Hartford, Colfax-Mingo at Pleasantville, at Van Meter, West Central Valley at Earlham

Regional SFs at Dike-New Hartford, Van Meter

Regional Final TBD

Class 2A Region 5 

Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme (winner at Denver)

North Union at Emmetsburg (winner at Kuemper Catholic)

Regional QFs at Denver, Hudson at Aplington-Parkersburg, at Kuemper Catholic, Manson-NW Webster at South Central Calhoun

Regional SFs at Denver, Kuemper Catholic

Regional Final TBD

CLASS 3A REGIONAL PAIRINGS 

Class 3A play begins on October 18th with additional dates on October 20th and 26th.

Class 3A Region 1 

Harlan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Atlantic at Red Oak

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center

Cherokee at West Lyon

Regional SFs at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center

Regional Final TBD

Class 3A Region 4 

Clarke at Des Moines Christian

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Saydel at Roland-Story

Ballard at Nevada

Regional SFs at TBD, Roland-Story

Regional Final TBD

CLASS 4A REGIONAL PAIRINGS 

Class 4A play begins October 19th with additional dates on October 21st and 26th.

Class 4A Region 1 

LeMars at Lewis Central

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll

Regional SFs at Glenwood, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Regional Final TBD

Class 4A Region 2

Creston at ADM

Perry at Dallas Center-Grimes

Regional SFs at Bondurant-Farrar, North Polk

Regional Final TBD

CLASS 5A REGIONAL PAIRINGS 

Class 5A play begins October 19th with additional dates on October 21st and 26th.

Class 5A Region 1 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (winner at Sioux City East)

Regional SFs at Sioux City East, Thomas Jefferson at Dowling Catholic

Regional Final TBD

Class 5A Region 2 

Des Moines North at Des Moines Lincoln (winner at Urbandale)

Regional SFs at Urbandale, Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley

Regional Final TBD

