(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released regional volleyball pairings.
KMA Sports will track 15 different regions throughout the tournament trail, which begins on October 18th. Check out the full rundown of area regions. View the complete regional pairings linked here.
CLASS 1A REGIONAL PAIRINGS
Class 1A play begins on October 18th and continues with dates on October 20th, 25th and 27th.
Class 1A Region 2
Essex at Fremont-Mills (winner plays St. Albert)
Lenox at Sidney
Bedford at Stanton
Heartland Christian at Tre-Center
Griswold at East Mills
Woodbine at Riverside
West Harrison at Boyer Valley
Regional QFs at St. Albert, Sidney, East Mills, Riverside
Regional SFs at St. Albert, Riverside
Regional Final TBD
Class 1A Region 3
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ankeny Christian Academy
Audubon at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Orient-Macksburg at CAM
Colo-Nesco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Baxter at GMG
Collins-Maxwell at BCLUW
Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys
Regional QFs at Ankeny Christian, Glidden-Ralston, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, BCLUW
Regional SFs at Ankeny Christian Academy, Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Regional Final TBD
Class 1A Region 4
Paton-Churdan at St. Edmond (winner at Newell-Fonda)
West Bend-Mallard at Bishop Garrigan
GTRA at North Iowa
Clarksville at Janesville
West Hancock at AGWSR
Rockford at Dunkerton
Newman Catholic at North Butler
Regional QFs at Newell-Fonda, Bishop Garrigan, Janesville, Dunkerton
Regional SFs at Newell-Fonda, Janesville
Regional Final TBD
Class 1A Region 6
Hillcrest Academy at HLV (winner at Lisbon)
Tri-County at Sigourney
BGM at Iowa Valley
Meskwaki Settlement at North Tama
Lynnville-Sully at Belle Plains
Twin Cedars at Montezuma
Melcher-Dallas at North Mahaska
Regional QFs at Lisbon, Sigourney, North Tama, Montezuma
Regional SFs at Lisbon, North Tama
Regional Final TBD
Class 1A Region 8
Moulton-Udell at Seymour (winner at Holy Trinity Catholic)
Moravia at New London
Keota at WACO
Wayne at Lamoni
Mount Ayr at Murray
East Union at East Union
Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Regional QFs at Holy Trinity Catholic, New London, Lamoni, Southeast Warren
Regional SFs at Holy Trinity Catholic, Lamoni
Regional Final TBD
CLASS 2A REGIONAL PAIRINGS
Class 2A play begins on October 18th with additional dates on October 20th, 25th and 27th.
Class 2A Region 2
West Sioux at Rock Valley (winner at Western Christian)
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW (winner at Treynor)
Regional QFs at Western Christian, West Monona at Hinton, at Treynor, Underwood at Missouri Valley
Regional SFs at Western Christian, Treynor
Regional Final TBD
Class 2A Region 3
Ogden at Madrid (winner at South Hardin)
IKM-Manning at Panorama (winner at Southwest Valley)
Regional QFs at South Hardin, Woodward-Granger at South Hamilton, at Southwest Valley, Nodaway Valley at ACGC
Regional SFs at South Hardin, Southwest Valley
Regional Final TBD
Class 2A Region 4
East Marshall at Pella Christian (winner at Dike-New Hartford)
Interstate 35 at Central Decatur (winner at Van Meter)
Regional QFs at Dike-New Hartford, Colfax-Mingo at Pleasantville, at Van Meter, West Central Valley at Earlham
Regional SFs at Dike-New Hartford, Van Meter
Regional Final TBD
Class 2A Region 5
Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme (winner at Denver)
North Union at Emmetsburg (winner at Kuemper Catholic)
Regional QFs at Denver, Hudson at Aplington-Parkersburg, at Kuemper Catholic, Manson-NW Webster at South Central Calhoun
Regional SFs at Denver, Kuemper Catholic
Regional Final TBD
CLASS 3A REGIONAL PAIRINGS
Class 3A play begins on October 18th with additional dates on October 20th and 26th.
Class 3A Region 1
Harlan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Atlantic at Red Oak
MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center
Cherokee at West Lyon
Regional SFs at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center
Regional Final TBD
Class 3A Region 4
Clarke at Des Moines Christian
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Saydel at Roland-Story
Ballard at Nevada
Regional SFs at TBD, Roland-Story
Regional Final TBD
CLASS 4A REGIONAL PAIRINGS
Class 4A play begins October 19th with additional dates on October 21st and 26th.
Class 4A Region 1
LeMars at Lewis Central
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Regional SFs at Glenwood, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Regional Final TBD
Class 4A Region 2
Creston at ADM
Perry at Dallas Center-Grimes
Regional SFs at Bondurant-Farrar, North Polk
Regional Final TBD
CLASS 5A REGIONAL PAIRINGS
Class 5A play begins October 19th with additional dates on October 21st and 26th.
Class 5A Region 1
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (winner at Sioux City East)
Regional SFs at Sioux City East, Thomas Jefferson at Dowling Catholic
Regional Final TBD
Class 5A Region 2
Des Moines North at Des Moines Lincoln (winner at Urbandale)
Regional SFs at Urbandale, Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley
Regional Final TBD