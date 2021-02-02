(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the schedule for the upcoming state basketball tournament.
Action will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 1st with Class 5A. Three of the Class 3A quarterfinals will be held on the 1st while the other will join the 4A quarterfinals and two 2A quarterfinals on the 2nd.
Two 2A quarterfinals and all of the 1A quarters will be on the 3rd. Semifinal action will begin March 4th with Classes 3A, 4A and 5A. Class 1A and 2A will hold their semis on March 5th while 4A will hold their championship game that evening.
The tournament will conclude on March 6th with the 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A championships.
The complete schedule can be viewed below.