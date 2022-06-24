IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released regional softball pairings.

Check out the the regions and its matchups KMA Sports will follow throughout the tournament trail below. Each class has the full pairings linked. All start times are 7:00 unless noted otherwise.

CLASS 1A 

First round play is set for Friday, July 1st with additional dates on Wednesday, July 6th, Friday, July 8th and Monday, July 11th.

Region 2 

Ar-We-Va vs. Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Emmetsburg, 5:00 PM

North Iowa at Bishop Garrigan

West Harrison at Audubon

Boyer Vallely at Glidden-Ralston

Ar-We-Va/Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Newell-Fonda

Bishop Garrigna/North Iowa at GTRA

Audubon/West Harrison at Woodbine

Glidden-Ralston/Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Semifinals at Newell-Fonda & Woodbine

Final at highest remaining ranked team

Region 3 

Essex at Orient-Macksburg

Tri-Center at St. Albert

Sidney at Riverside

East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Stanton at CAM

Essex/Orient-Macksburg at Southeast Warren

St. Albert/Tri-Center at Griswold

Riverside/Sidney at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 5:00 PM

Remaining quarterfinal at Fremont-Mills

Semifinals at Southeast Warren & Kimballton, 5:00 PM

Final at highest remaining ranked team

Region 5 

Melcher-Dallas at Grand View Christian

Bedford at East Union

Murray at Lenox

Moulton-Udell at Seymour, 5:00 PM

Mormon Trail at Moravia

Melcher-Dallas/Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys

Quarterfinal at East Union

Seymour/Moulton-Udell at Wayne

Moravia/Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Semifinals at Martensdale-St. Marys & Wayne

Final at highest remaining ranked team

Region 8 

Keota at Tri-County

Hillcrest Academy at Highland

English Valleys at North Mahaska

Winfield-Mount Union at Holy Trinity Catholic

New London at Lone Tree

Tri-County/Keota at Twin Cedars

Quarterfinal at Highland

Holy Trinity Catholic/Winfield-Mt. Union at Sigourney

Lone Tree/New London at Wapello

Semifinals at Twin Cedars & Sigourney

Final at highest remaining ranked team

CLASS 2A 

First round play is set for Friday, July 1st with additional dates on Wednesday, July 6th, Friday, July 8th and Monday, July 11th.

Region 3 

Lawton-Bronson at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning/Lawton-Bronson at Logan-Magnolia

Treynor at AHSTW

Missouri Valley/Underwood at West Monona

East Sac County at MVAOCOU

Semifinals at Logan-Magnolia & West Monona

Final at highest remaining ranked team

Region 4 

Panorama at ACGC

Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur

Panorama/ACGC at Interstate 35

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur/Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley

Earlham at Kuemper Catholic

Semifinals at I-35 & West Central Valley

Final at highest remaining ranked team

CLASS 3A 

First round play is set for Wednesday, July 6th with additional dates on Saturday, July 9th and Tuesday, July 12th.

Region 2 

Pocahontas Area at Saydel

Green County at Southeast Valley

Cherokee at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

OABCIG at Harlan

Semifinals at Saydel & Sergeant Bluff

Final at highest remaining ranked team

Region 4 

Clarke at Williamsburg

Mid-Prairie at Chariton

Shenandoah at Atlantic

Red Oak at Clarinda

Semifinals at Williamsburg & Atlantic

Final at highest remaining ranked team

CLASS 4A 

First round play is set for Thursday, July 7th with additional dates on Saturday, July 9th and Tuesday, July 12th.

Region 1 

Denison-Schleswig at LeMars

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Spencer

Denison-Schleswig/LeMars at Dallas Center-Grimes

Spencer/BH-RV at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Final at highest remaining ranked team

Region 2 

Des Moines Hoover at North Polk

Lewis Central at Glenwood

Des Moines Hoover/North Polk at Indianola

Glenwood/Lewis Central at Creston

Final at highest remaining ranked team

CLASS 5A 

First round play is set for Thursday, July 7th with additional dates on Saturday, July 9th and Tuesday, July 12th.

Region 1 

Des Moines North at Des Moines North

Roosevelt/North at Waukee Northwest

Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln at Wickersham Athletic Complex

Final at highest remaining ranked team

Region 2 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

SCN/SCW at Fort Dodge

Sioux City East at Ames

Final at highest remaining ranked team

