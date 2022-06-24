(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released regional softball pairings.
Check out the the regions and its matchups KMA Sports will follow throughout the tournament trail below. Each class has the full pairings linked. All start times are 7:00 unless noted otherwise.
First round play is set for Friday, July 1st with additional dates on Wednesday, July 6th, Friday, July 8th and Monday, July 11th.
Region 2
Ar-We-Va vs. Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Emmetsburg, 5:00 PM
North Iowa at Bishop Garrigan
West Harrison at Audubon
Boyer Vallely at Glidden-Ralston
Ar-We-Va/Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Newell-Fonda
Bishop Garrigna/North Iowa at GTRA
Audubon/West Harrison at Woodbine
Glidden-Ralston/Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Semifinals at Newell-Fonda & Woodbine
Final at highest remaining ranked team
Region 3
Essex at Orient-Macksburg
Tri-Center at St. Albert
Sidney at Riverside
East Mills at Fremont-Mills
Stanton at CAM
Essex/Orient-Macksburg at Southeast Warren
St. Albert/Tri-Center at Griswold
Riverside/Sidney at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 5:00 PM
Remaining quarterfinal at Fremont-Mills
Semifinals at Southeast Warren & Kimballton, 5:00 PM
Final at highest remaining ranked team
Region 5
Melcher-Dallas at Grand View Christian
Bedford at East Union
Murray at Lenox
Moulton-Udell at Seymour, 5:00 PM
Mormon Trail at Moravia
Melcher-Dallas/Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys
Quarterfinal at East Union
Seymour/Moulton-Udell at Wayne
Moravia/Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Semifinals at Martensdale-St. Marys & Wayne
Final at highest remaining ranked team
Region 8
Keota at Tri-County
Hillcrest Academy at Highland
English Valleys at North Mahaska
Winfield-Mount Union at Holy Trinity Catholic
New London at Lone Tree
Tri-County/Keota at Twin Cedars
Quarterfinal at Highland
Holy Trinity Catholic/Winfield-Mt. Union at Sigourney
Lone Tree/New London at Wapello
Semifinals at Twin Cedars & Sigourney
Final at highest remaining ranked team
Region 3
Lawton-Bronson at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning/Lawton-Bronson at Logan-Magnolia
Treynor at AHSTW
Missouri Valley/Underwood at West Monona
East Sac County at MVAOCOU
Semifinals at Logan-Magnolia & West Monona
Final at highest remaining ranked team
Region 4
Panorama at ACGC
Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur
Panorama/ACGC at Interstate 35
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur/Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley
Earlham at Kuemper Catholic
Semifinals at I-35 & West Central Valley
Final at highest remaining ranked team
First round play is set for Wednesday, July 6th with additional dates on Saturday, July 9th and Tuesday, July 12th.
Region 2
Pocahontas Area at Saydel
Green County at Southeast Valley
Cherokee at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
OABCIG at Harlan
Semifinals at Saydel & Sergeant Bluff
Final at highest remaining ranked team
Region 4
Clarke at Williamsburg
Mid-Prairie at Chariton
Shenandoah at Atlantic
Red Oak at Clarinda
Semifinals at Williamsburg & Atlantic
Final at highest remaining ranked team
First round play is set for Thursday, July 7th with additional dates on Saturday, July 9th and Tuesday, July 12th.
Region 1
Denison-Schleswig at LeMars
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Spencer
Denison-Schleswig/LeMars at Dallas Center-Grimes
Spencer/BH-RV at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Final at highest remaining ranked team
Region 2
Des Moines Hoover at North Polk
Lewis Central at Glenwood
Des Moines Hoover/North Polk at Indianola
Glenwood/Lewis Central at Creston
Final at highest remaining ranked team
First round play is set for Thursday, July 7th with additional dates on Saturday, July 9th and Tuesday, July 12th.
Region 1
Roosevelt/North at Waukee Northwest
Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln at Wickersham Athletic Complex
Final at highest remaining ranked team
Region 2
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
SCN/SCW at Fort Dodge
Sioux City East at Ames
Final at highest remaining ranked team