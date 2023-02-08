(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released regional pairings for Class 4A and 5A. Find the full brackets linked here and check out the KMAland teams’ and their pairings below.
CLASS 4A
The Class 4A tournament begins on February 15th with additional dates on the 18th and 21st.
Region 3
First Round: Storm Lake at LeMars, Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Semifinals: LeMars/Storm Lake at Bishop Heelan Catholic, SBL/D-S at Spencer
Final at highest remaining ranked team
Region 8
First Round: Oskaloosa at Winterset, Creston at Glenwood
Semifinals: Oskaloosa/Winterset at Pella, Glenwood/Creston at Lewis Central
Final at highest remaining ranked team
CLASS 5A
The Class 5A tournament begins on December 16th with additional dates on the 18th and 21st.
Region 2
First Round: Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Lincoln
Semifinals: DSM Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson at Johnston, Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East
Final at highest remaining ranked team
Region 4
First Round: Sioux City North at Sioux City West
Semifinals: SCN/SCW at Dowling Catholic, Des Moines Roosevelt at Iowa City West
Final at highest remaining ranked team