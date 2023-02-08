KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released regional pairings for Class 4A and 5A. Find the full brackets linked here and check out the KMAland teams’ and their pairings below.

CLASS 4A 

The Class 4A tournament begins on February 15th with additional dates on the 18th and 21st.

Region 3 

First Round: Storm Lake at LeMars, Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Semifinals: LeMars/Storm Lake at Bishop Heelan Catholic, SBL/D-S at Spencer

Final at highest remaining ranked team

Region 8 

First Round: Oskaloosa at Winterset, Creston at Glenwood

Semifinals: Oskaloosa/Winterset at Pella, Glenwood/Creston at Lewis Central

Final at highest remaining ranked team

CLASS 5A

The Class 5A tournament begins on December 16th with additional dates on the 18th and 21st.

Region 2 

First Round: Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Lincoln

Semifinals: DSM Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson at Johnston, Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East

Final at highest remaining ranked team

Region 4 

First Round: Sioux City North at Sioux City West

Semifinals: SCN/SCW at Dowling Catholic, Des Moines Roosevelt at Iowa City West

Final at highest remaining ranked team

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.