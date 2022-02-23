(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the complete state tournament basketball pairings.
KMA Sports will track five KMAland conference schools throughout the tournament, which begins on Monday at 10:00 AM.
Check out the schedule of games for KMAland conference schools below:
Class 3A Quarterfinal — Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 6:45 PM (Monday, February 28th)
Class 4A Quarterfinal — Glenwood vs. Bondurant-Farrar, 3:15 PM (Tuesday, March 1st)
Class 4A Quarterfinal — Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, 5:00 PM (Tuesday, March 1st)
Class 2A Quarterfinal — Underwood vs. Denver, 10:00 AM (Wednesday, March 2nd)
Class 1A Quarterfinal — Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. MMCRU, 3:15 PM (Wednesday, March 2nd)
Find the complete bracket linked here.