(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the regional pairings for the upcoming soccer postseason.
In Class 1A, the first round is on May 15th with the quarterfinals on May 18th, semifinals on May 24th and finals on May 26th
Class 2A and 3A first round action begins on May 20th, the semifinals are May 24th and the regional finals are May 26th.
All regional semifinals and finals will take place the highest-remaining ranked team in the IGHSAU’s final state rankings.
View the full assignments from the IGHSAU here and check out the KMAland pairings below.
CLASS 1A
REGION 1
First Round
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Quarterfinals
SBL/BHRV at Bishop Heelan
MCO-Floyd Valley at West Sioux
East Sac County at Western Christian
Sioux Center vs. Unity Christian at Dordt
REGION 2
Quarterfinals
AHSTW at Underwood
St. Albert at Harlan
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
REGION 3
First Round
Greene County at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley
Quarterfinals
NV-WCV/Greene County at Des Moines Christian
Kuemper Catholic at Panorama
Belmond-Klemme at Garner Hayfield Ventura
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Humboldt
CLASS 2A
REGION 1
First Round
Spirit Lake at Storm Lake
Sibley-Ocheydan at Denison-Schleswig
Semifinals
Spirit Lake/Storm Lake at Spencer
Sibley-Ocheydan/Denison-Schleswig at LeMars
REGION 2
First Round
Carroll at Atlantic
Creston at Glenwood
Semifinals
Atlantic/Carroll at Lewis Central
Glenwood/Creston at ADM
CLASS 3A
Region 1
First Round
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Semifinals
Sioux City East/Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson