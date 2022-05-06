Soccer

(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the regional pairings for the upcoming soccer postseason.

In Class 1A, the first round is on May 15th with the quarterfinals on May 18th, semifinals on May 24th and finals on May 26th

Class 2A and 3A first round action begins on May 20th, the semifinals are May 24th and the regional finals are May 26th.

All regional semifinals and finals will take place the highest-remaining ranked team in the IGHSAU’s final state rankings.

View the full assignments from the IGHSAU here and check out the KMAland pairings below.

CLASS 1A

REGION 1

First Round

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Quarterfinals

SBL/BHRV at Bishop Heelan

MCO-Floyd Valley at West Sioux

East Sac County at Western Christian

Sioux Center vs. Unity Christian at Dordt

REGION 2

Quarterfinals

AHSTW at Underwood

St. Albert at Harlan

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

REGION 3

First Round

Greene County at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley

Quarterfinals

NV-WCV/Greene County at Des Moines Christian

Kuemper Catholic at Panorama

Belmond-Klemme at Garner Hayfield Ventura

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Humboldt

CLASS 2A

REGION 1

First Round

Spirit Lake at Storm Lake

Sibley-Ocheydan at Denison-Schleswig

Semifinals

Spirit Lake/Storm Lake at Spencer

Sibley-Ocheydan/Denison-Schleswig at LeMars

REGION 2

First Round

Carroll at Atlantic

Creston at Glenwood

Semifinals

Atlantic/Carroll at Lewis Central

Glenwood/Creston at ADM

CLASS 3A

Region 1

First Round

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Semifinals

Sioux City East/Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson

