(KMAland) -- Treynor, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln punched their tickets to Des Moines on Friday and later found out who and when they will be playing.
All three teams will play state quarterfinals on Tuesday with the Cardinals (17-1) nabbing the No. 2 seed in Class 1A and taking on Gilbert at 10:30 AM on Field 6.
Lewis Central (17-2) is the No. 2 seed in the 2A field and will take on Dallas Center-Grimes at 1:00 PM on Field 6. Abraham Lincoln (16-3) is the No. 6 seed in Class 3A and meets Waukee at 3:45 PM on Field 7.
In addition, Missouri River Conference standout Bishop Heelan Catholic (10-7) is the No. 8 seed in the 1A field. They meet Davenport Assumption at 10:00 AM on Field 9.
Trevor Maeder will have coverage from Treynor, LC and AL on Tuesday. Follow him on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. Find a full bracket linked here.