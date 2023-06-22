(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys is the new No. 1 in the latest Class 1A state rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Blue Devils are one of six KMAland conference teams ranked again this week in the 1A rankings. Others moving up this week include Twin Cedars and Missouri Valley. Check out the area teams and their rankings below and/or complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (up 1)
3. Southeast Warren (same)
5. Wayne (same)
10. Logan-Magnolia (same)
12. Twin Cedars (up 3)
14. Griswold (down 1)
15. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (down 3)
CLASS 2A
8. Missouri Valley (up 1)
CLASS 3A
None
CLASS 4A
15. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 1)
CLASS 5A
None