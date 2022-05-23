Softball

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their first state softball rankings of the 2022 season.

Southeast Warren is the highest ranked KMAland team, coming in at No. 4 in Class 1A.

Wayne, Martensdale-St. Marys, Griswold, Mount Ayr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harlan, Creston and Bishop Heelan are also ranked.

View the full rankings here and ranked KMAland teams below.

CLASS 1A

4. Southeast Warren

6. Wayne

10. Martensdale-St. Marys

15. Griswold

CLASS 2A

14. Mount Ayr

CLASS 3A

12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

15. Harlan

CLASS 4A

10. Creston

11. Bishop Heelan

