(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their first state softball rankings of the 2022 season.
Southeast Warren is the highest ranked KMAland team, coming in at No. 4 in Class 1A.
Wayne, Martensdale-St. Marys, Griswold, Mount Ayr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harlan, Creston and Bishop Heelan are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
4. Southeast Warren
6. Wayne
10. Martensdale-St. Marys
15. Griswold
CLASS 2A
14. Mount Ayr
CLASS 3A
12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
15. Harlan
CLASS 4A
10. Creston
11. Bishop Heelan