(KMAland) -- The Griswold softball team has entered the state rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Tigers are one of seven KMAland conference schools ranked in Class 1A, including three in the top five from the Pride of Iowa Conference. Wayne, Logan-Magnolia, Exira/EHK and Missouri Valley all moved up in their respective rankings this week.
Check out the full rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
3. Southeast Warren (same)
5. Wayne (up 2)
10. Logan-Magnolia (up 2)
12. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (up 2)
13. Griswold (NR)
15. Twin Cedars (same)
CLASS 2A
9. Missouri Valley (up 2)
CLASS 3A
None
CLASS 4A
14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 1)
CLASS 5A
None