(KMAland) -- According to reports, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will sanction girls wrestling in the 2022-23 school year.
The Des Moines Register's Cody Goodwin was the first to report the decision. An official announcement is expected from the IGHSAU later Saturday evening.
The sport of girls wrestling has increased rapidly in Iowa, as was evident with this year's IWCOA Girls State Tournament, which featured 695 wrestlers.
KMA Sports hopes to have more information regarding this story in the future.