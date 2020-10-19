IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Kuemper Catholic are into the latest IGHSAU volleyball state rankings.

The Titans and Knights join fellow Hawkeye Ten Conference rivals Glenwood and Red Oak in the poll. Check out the area teams ranked below and the complete rankings linked here

CLASS 1A 

5. Southeast Warren (up 2)

12. Coon Rapids-Bayard (down 1)

15. East Mills (same)

CLASS 2A 

9. Underwood (down 3)

CLASS 3A 

9. Red Oak (down 1)

11. Kuemper Catholic (NR)

CLASS 4A 

4. Glenwood (down 1)

12. Lewis Central (NR)

CLASS 5A 

10. Sioux City East (up 5)

