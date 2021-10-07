IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland teams are ranked in the latest state volleyball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

Ankeny Christian is the highest-rated KMAland team, coming in at No. 6 in Class 1A while St. Albert, Tri-Center, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor, Missouri Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Glenwood are also ranked.

View the full rankings here and a list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

6. Ankeny Christian (same)

8. St. Albert (same)

14. Tri-Center (same)

CLASS 2A

11. Kuemper Catholic (down 1)

12. Treynor (down 1)

14. Missouri Valley (same)

CLASS 3A

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)

CLASS 4A

7. Glenwood (down 2) 

