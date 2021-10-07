(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland teams are ranked in the latest state volleyball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Ankeny Christian is the highest-rated KMAland team, coming in at No. 6 in Class 1A while St. Albert, Tri-Center, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor, Missouri Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Glenwood are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and a list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Ankeny Christian (same)
8. St. Albert (same)
14. Tri-Center (same)
CLASS 2A
11. Kuemper Catholic (down 1)
12. Treynor (down 1)
14. Missouri Valley (same)
CLASS 3A
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
CLASS 4A
7. Glenwood (down 2)