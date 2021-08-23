(KMAland) -- The first state volleyball rankings of the 2021 season features nine KMAland schools.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union dropped those rankings on Monday. Sergeant Bluff-Luton leads the way among KMAland teams with a number one ranking in Class 3A while Southeast Warren, St. Albert, Lamoni, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Glenwood, Lewis Central and Sioux City East are also ranked.
The full rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams is below.
CLASS 1A
7. Southeast Warren
8. St. Albert
14. Lamoni
CLASS 2A
7. Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 3A
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
6. Red Oak
CLASS 4A
4. Glenwood
12. Lewis Central
CLASS 5A
12. Sioux City East