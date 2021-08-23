IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The first state volleyball rankings of the 2021 season features nine KMAland schools. 

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union dropped those rankings on Monday. Sergeant Bluff-Luton leads the way among KMAland teams with a number one ranking in Class 3A while Southeast Warren, St. Albert, Lamoni, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Glenwood, Lewis Central and Sioux City East are also ranked.

The full rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams is below.

CLASS 1A

7. Southeast Warren

8. St. Albert 

14. Lamoni

CLASS 2A

7. Kuemper Catholic 

CLASS 3A

1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

6. Red Oak

CLASS 4A

4. Glenwood

12. Lewis Central 

CLASS 5A  

12. Sioux City East 

