(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian, Treynor and Missouri Valley entered Thursday's state volleyball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Eagles, Cardinals and Lady Reds join Southeast Warren, St. Albert, Lamoni, Kuemper Catholic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Red Oak, Glenwood and Lewis Central as ranked KMAland teams.
The full rankings can be found here. Check out the list of ranked KMAland schools below.
CLASS 1A
9. Ankeny Christian (NR)
12. Southeast Warren (down 5)
13. St. Albert (down 5)
14. Lamoni (same)
CLASS 2A
10. Kuemper Catholic (down 3)
14. Treynor (NR)
15. Missouri Valley (NR)
CLASS 3A
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
10. Red Oak (down 4)
CLASS 4A
7. Glenwood (down 3)
12. Lewis Central (same)