(KMAland) -- St. Albert is up four spots and into the top eight while Tri-Center, Kuemper Catholic and Treynor also made moves up in the latest IGHSAU Volleyball State Rankings.
View all area teams ranked below and the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
6. Ankeny Christian Academy (same)
8. St. Albert (up 4)
14. Tri-Center (up 1)
CLASS 2A
10. Kuemper Catholic (up 1)
11. Treynor (up 2)
14. Missouri Valley (same)
CLASS 3A
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 2)
CLASS 4A
5. Glenwood (same)
CLASS 5A
13. Sioux City East (NR)