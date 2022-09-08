(KMAland) -- Sidney and Ankeny Christian were movers in the latest state volleyball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Eagles and Cowgirls both moved up to spots in Class 1A. Ankeny Christian is now third while Sidney is seventh.
Stanton, Missouri Valley, Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central, Bishop Heelan and Abraham Lincoln are also ranked.
View the full rankings here.
CLASS 1A
3. Ankeny Christian (up 2)
7. Sidney (up 2)
12. Stanton (up 2)
CLASS 2A
7. Missouri Valley (same)
14. Kuemper Catholic (up 1)
CLASS 4A
6. Lewis Central (same)
8. Bishop Heelan (same)
CLASS 5A
13. Abraham Lincoln (same)