(Des Moines) -- The long wait for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to sanction girls wrestling is finally over.
The IGHSAU announced the sanctioning on Saturday at the IWCOA's Girls State Tournament.
IGHSAU Associate Director Erin Kirtley -- the engineer behind the decision to sanction the sport in the 2022-23 school year -- spoke with KMA Sports on Tuesday.
"There has been a big buzz the last couple of days," Kirtley said. "My phone hasn't stopped ringing. Once you are in the wrestling community, you know how special it is. To be a catalyst feels special to me. The time and energy spent on this project have been rewarding."
The IGHSAU hired Kirtley in September. Before that, she after served as Panorama's activities director since 2013. She ays exploring the possibility and logistics of sanctioning have been the bulk of her day-to-day operations.
"One of my initial projects was to reach out to schools and see where we were. We knew more athletes were competing than we had documented. It was important to explain the process and get everyone on the same page. Shortly after, more schools got on board."
The IGHSAU's approved the sanctioning at its January 12th board of directors meeting. Kirtley says the IGHSAU closely monitored the growth before deciding to sanction it.
"A few years ago, our board adopted a process for emerging sports," she said. "That's where everything started."
Last weekend's IWCOA Girls State Tournament featured 695 wrestlers, but it was no secret to many in the wrestling world that the IGHSAU wanted 15% of its membership school -- roughly 50 schools -- to endorse girls wrestling before they would move forward.
The numbers of girls wrestlers in Iowa are astonishing, but Kirtley says communications between the IGHSAU and member schools created some snags.
"When we pulled up the Track Wrestling data in December, we were shocked to find out the number of females eligible to wrestle," Kirtley said.
Those numbers created grounds for discussion.
"In mid-December, there were 964 (wrestlers). We hadn't heard from a lot of these schools. It was evident then that we had a compelling argument to move forward when we could see the numbers. It was just a matter of getting things documented. There was a natural path. It was just a matter of us feeling like we could validate that process."
The IWCOA ran a girls state tournament from 2019 to 2022, first at Waverly-Shell Rock and then at the 5,100-seat Xtream Arena in Coralville. Kirtley says the tournament's success, coupled with newly formed women's programs at the University of Iowa, Simpson and Cornell, wasn't the ultimate factor in the IGHSAU's decision but did play a hand.
"It created an organic buzz, and it got people paying attention and excited. I can't say enough good things about the Xtream Arena for stepping in and making it (IWCOA Girls State) a big deal. I think that's when a lot of people saw the possibilities for what a big tournament could look like. I think that got everyone really excited."
With the sanctioning comes a lot of questions.
When will the state tournament take place? Where will the state tournament be? Can girls wrestlers still wrestle with the boys? How will wrestlers qualify for state?
Those are just a handful of the questions that come from the decision.
"We started having conversations in the beginning of November about what we want a season to look like," Kirtley said. "We are trying to weigh unintended consequences and pros and cons."
When it comes to figuring out the state tournament, Kirtley feels her experiences with the IWCOA are helpful. She's also coordinated with Lewie Curtis -- the Iowa High School Athletic Association's wrestling administrator.
"I feel like we are having a lot of conversations about what things could look like and what the things are that we need to hit. We are putting together a timeline for stuff."
Wrestling is the 11th sport sanctioned by the IGHSAU, and Iowa is the 34th state association to sanction girls wrestling.
Check out the full interview with Kirtley below.