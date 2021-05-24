(KMAland) -- The first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings of the 2021 softball season features 12 ranked KMAland teams, including six in Class 1A.
Ranked teams include Wayne, Martensdale-St. Marys, Twin Cedars, Exira-EHK, Southeast Warren, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Underwood, Treynor, Atlantic, Creston and Harlan.
Full rankings can be found here. List of ranked KMAland teams is available below.
CLASS 1A
6. Wayne
9. Martensdale-St. Marys
11. Twin Cedars
12. Exira-EHK
14. Southeast Warren
15. Lenox
CLASS 2A
6. Mount Ayr
9. Underwood
CLASS 3A
5. Atlantic
CLASS 4A
12. Creston
13. Harlan