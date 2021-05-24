IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state rankings of the 2021 softball season features 12 ranked KMAland teams, including six in Class 1A. 

Ranked teams include Wayne, Martensdale-St. Marys, Twin Cedars, Exira-EHK, Southeast Warren, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Underwood, Treynor, Atlantic, Creston and Harlan. 

Full rankings can be found here. List of ranked KMAland teams is available below.

CLASS 1A 

6. Wayne

9. Martensdale-St. Marys

11. Twin Cedars

12. Exira-EHK

14. Southeast Warren

15. Lenox

CLASS 2A 

6. Mount Ayr

9. Underwood

CLASS 3A 

5. Atlantic

CLASS 4A 

12. Creston

13. Harlan 

