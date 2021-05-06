IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- The latest state soccer rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union features seven KMAland teams.

Lewis Central is the highest-ranked KMAland team with a No. 2 standing in Class 2A. Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Bishop Heelan, Glenwood and Abraham Lincoln are also ranked. 

The full rankings can be found here. List of ranked KMAland teams is available below. 

CLASS 1A 

3. Treynor (same)

6. Tri-Center (up 1)

14. Underwood (down 2)

15. Bishop Heelan (NR)

CLASS 2A 

2. Lewis Central (same) 

11. Glenwood (up 2) 

CLASS 3A

7. Abraham Lincoln (up 1) 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.