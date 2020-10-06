(KMAland) -- Football and boys cross country and golf teams will be allowed to hold regular season contests following postseason elimination in Iowa.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control granted these opporuntites during a Zoom video conference meeting on Tuesday morning.
There are several conditions for each sport with contests needing to be completed prior to the sport’s state event, and the total number of regular season contests cannot exceed the allowable number.
