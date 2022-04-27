(Boone) --
Beginning in 2022-23, there will no longer be sectional tournaments in Class 1A and 2A.
Regional duals will now take place on January 31st and February 1st while the state dual tournament has been moved to February 4th -- the date that traditionally held sectional tournaments -- at a site yet to be determined.
District tournaments will take place on February 11th with the state tournament happening from February 16th through the 18th. The IHSAA has added an additional eight wrestlers to each weight class at the State Tournament, bringing each field's total to 24.
