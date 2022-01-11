(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the district swimming sites and assignments.
The district swimming meets are scheduled for Saturday, February 5th at 12:00 PM. The fastest 32 individual swimmers and 24 relays teams from districts qualify for state, which will be held at the University of Iowa on February 11th and 12th.
Atlantic will swim at Johnston, Sioux City is slated for Fort Dodge and Lewis Central has been assigned to Southeast Polk.
Find the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.