IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced football districts for 2021 and 2022 football seasons.

Here’s a look at the KMAland conference schools’ assignments. Click here for the complete list.

CLASS EIGHT-PLAYER

District 1

Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston

Others: Kingsley-Pierson, Newell-Fonda, River Valley, Siouxland Christian, St. Mary’s Remsen

District 7

Melcher-Dallas

Twin Cedars

Others: Baxter, BGM, Grand View Christian, Montezuma, Woodward Academy

District 8

Lamoni

Martensdale-St. Marys

Moravia

Mormon Trail

Murray

Seymour

Southeast Warren

District 9

Bedford

East Mills

East Union

Fremont-Mills

Griswold

Lenox

Stanton

District 10

Audubon

Boyer Valley

CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

West Harrison

Woodbine

CLASS A

District 6

Wayne

Others: Belle Plaine, Colfax-Mingo, Lynnville-Sully, Madrid, North Mahaska, Ogden

District 7

AHSTW

Mount Ayr

Riverside

Sidney

Southwest Valley

St. Albert

Others: Earlham

District 8

IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley

Tri-Center

Others: Lawton-Bronson, Westwood, Woodbury Central

CLASS 1A

District 6

Central Decatur

Others: Cardinal, Pella Christian, Pleasantville, Sigourney-Keota, Van Buren County

District 7

Nodaway Valley

Others: ACGC, Interstate 35, Panorama, Van Meter, West Central Valley

District 8

Kuemper Catholic

Treynor

Underwood

Others: East Sac County, MVAOCOU, West Monona

CLASS 2A

District 8

Clarinda

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Others: Clarke, Des Moines Christian, Greene County

CLASS 3A

District 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Others: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Carroll, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux Center

District 6

Atlantic

Creston

Harlan

Others: ADM, Knoxville, Saydel

CLASS 4A

District 1

Denison-Schleswig

LeMars

Others: Fort Dodge, Spencer, Storm Lake, Webster City

DISTRICT 6

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

Glenwood

Lewis Central

Others: Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines Hoover, Winterset

CLASS 5A

Group 2

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City North

Others: Johnston, Waukee, Ames

Group 6

Sioux City East

Sioux City West

Others: Ankeny Centennial, Waukee Northwest, Urbandale, Des Moines East

