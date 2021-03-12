(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced football districts for 2021 and 2022 football seasons.
Here’s a look at the KMAland conference schools’ assignments. Click here for the complete list.
CLASS EIGHT-PLAYER
District 1
Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston
Others: Kingsley-Pierson, Newell-Fonda, River Valley, Siouxland Christian, St. Mary’s Remsen
District 7
Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars
Others: Baxter, BGM, Grand View Christian, Montezuma, Woodward Academy
District 8
Lamoni
Martensdale-St. Marys
Moravia
Mormon Trail
Murray
Seymour
Southeast Warren
District 9
Bedford
East Mills
East Union
Fremont-Mills
Griswold
Lenox
Stanton
District 10
Audubon
Boyer Valley
CAM
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
West Harrison
Woodbine
CLASS A
District 6
Wayne
Others: Belle Plaine, Colfax-Mingo, Lynnville-Sully, Madrid, North Mahaska, Ogden
District 7
AHSTW
Mount Ayr
Riverside
Sidney
Southwest Valley
St. Albert
Others: Earlham
District 8
IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley
Tri-Center
Others: Lawton-Bronson, Westwood, Woodbury Central
CLASS 1A
District 6
Central Decatur
Others: Cardinal, Pella Christian, Pleasantville, Sigourney-Keota, Van Buren County
District 7
Nodaway Valley
Others: ACGC, Interstate 35, Panorama, Van Meter, West Central Valley
District 8
Kuemper Catholic
Treynor
Underwood
Others: East Sac County, MVAOCOU, West Monona
CLASS 2A
District 8
Clarinda
Red Oak
Shenandoah
Others: Clarke, Des Moines Christian, Greene County
CLASS 3A
District 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Others: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Carroll, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux Center
District 6
Atlantic
Creston
Harlan
Others: ADM, Knoxville, Saydel
CLASS 4A
District 1
Denison-Schleswig
LeMars
Others: Fort Dodge, Spencer, Storm Lake, Webster City
DISTRICT 6
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Glenwood
Lewis Central
Others: Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines Hoover, Winterset
CLASS 5A
Group 2
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City North
Others: Johnston, Waukee, Ames
Group 6
Sioux City East
Sioux City West
Others: Ankeny Centennial, Waukee Northwest, Urbandale, Des Moines East