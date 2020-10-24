(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the latest round of pods for the football playoffs.
View the complete set of pairings linked here and the complete list of matchups for KMAland conference schools below.
CLASS 8-MAN
Pod A
Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s, Remsen
Newell-Fonda at Audubon
Pod B
Lamoni at CAM, Anita
Fremont-Mills at Martensdale-St. Marys
CLASS A
Pod A
South O’Brien at St. Albert
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia
Pod B
HMS at West Hancock
Nodaway Valley at Grundy Center
CLASS 1A
Pod C
Pella Christian at Van Meter
Underwood at Mount Ayr
CLASS 2A
Pod B
Atlantic at West Marshall
Greene County at PCM
CLASS 3A
Pod A
Boyden-Hulll/Rock Valley at Spencer
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Webster City
Pod B
Ballard at Lewis Central
Carlisle at Harlan