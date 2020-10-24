IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the latest round of pods for the football playoffs.

View the complete set of pairings linked here and the complete list of matchups for KMAland conference schools below. 

CLASS 8-MAN 

Pod A 

Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s, Remsen

Newell-Fonda at Audubon

Pod B 

Lamoni at CAM, Anita

Fremont-Mills at Martensdale-St. Marys

CLASS A 

Pod A

South O’Brien at St. Albert

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia

Pod B 

HMS at West Hancock

Nodaway Valley at Grundy Center

CLASS 1A 

Pod C 

Pella Christian at Van Meter

Underwood at Mount Ayr

CLASS 2A 

Pod B 

Atlantic at West Marshall

Greene County at PCM

CLASS 3A 

Pod A 

Boyden-Hulll/Rock Valley at Spencer

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Webster City 

Pod B

Ballard at Lewis Central

Carlisle at Harlan 

