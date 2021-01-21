(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced no changes to the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament and an addition of a class to high school football.
Despite previous reports of an alteration to state wrestling, the IHSAA Board of Control voted to keep the format as is with the dual tournament being held on February 17th and the individual tournament taking place from the 18th through the 20th in it's customary format. The tournament will have restricted capacity, which will be further explained at a later date. Due to the restricted capacity, ticket prices have been increased to $15 per session. Cheerleaders will be unable to attend.
Additionally, the IHSAA also announced a move to seven classes in high school football. Classes 3A, 4A and 5A will consist of 36 teams, play nine regular-season games and have 16 qualifiers. Classes 1A and 2A will have 48 teams, play eight regular-season games and qualify 32 teams for the playoffs.
Class A and Eight-Player will have an eight-game regular season with a 32-team playoff. Teams in 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player will be permitted to play a ninth regular season game if they do not qualify for the postseason. The complete release from the IHSAA can be found here.