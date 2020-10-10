IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released postseason football assignments.

First round games are slated for Friday, October 16th. Here’s a list of KMAland conference schools’ matchups and pods. You can navigate each class linked here

CLASS 8-MAN 

Pod 1 

Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at St. Mary’s, Remsen

Pod 2

Ar-We-Va at Kingsley-Pierson

West Bend-Mallard Newell-Fonda

Pod 3 

Coon Rapids-Bayard (BYE)

River Valley at Harris-Lake Park

Pod 11 

Moravia at English Valley

WACO, Wayland at New London

Pod 12 

Seymour at Southeast Warren

Grand View Christian at Lamoni

Pod 13 

Martensdale-St. Marys (BYE)

Collins-Maxwell at Mormon Trail

Pod 14 

Bedford at Audubon

East Mills at Lenox

Pod 15 

Griswold at CAM, Anita

Stanton-Essex at Murray

Pod 16 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Fremont-Mills

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine

CLASS A 

Pod 13 

Wayne at Earlham

Nodaway Valley at North Mahaska

Pod 14 

Sidney at St. Albert

West Monona at Woodbury Central

Pod 15 

Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson

AHSTW at Riverside, Oakland

Pod 16 

Logan-Magnolia (BYE)

IKM-Manning at Southwest Valley

CLASS 1A 

Pod 2 

Kuemper Catholic at Pocahontas Area

Eagle Grove at Emmetsburg

Pod 3 

Western Christian (BYE)

MVAOCOU at Treynor

Pod 14 

Mount Ayr (BYE)

Central Decatur at Interstate 35, Truro

Pod 15 

West Central Valley at Underwood

Colfax-Mingo at Woodward-Granger

Pod 16 

OABCIG (BYE)

Missouri Valley at East Sac County

CLASS 2A 

Pod 15 

Atlantic (BYE)

Des Moines Christian at Albia

Pod 16 

Red Oak at Greene County

Shenandoah at Clarinda

CLASS 3A 

Pod 1 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (BYE)

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll

Pod 2 

Spencer (BYE)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Humboldt

Pod 3 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (BYE)

LeMars at Storm Lake

Pod 15 

Harlan (BYE)

ADM at Bondurant-Farrar

Pod 16 

Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Lewis Central 

Norwalk at Glenwood

CLASS 4A 

Pod 1

Second Round: Ankeny Centennial at Sioux City East (October 23rd)

Pod 14 

Ankeny (BYE)

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson

Pod 15 

Second Round: Sioux City North at Dowling Catholic (October 23rd)

Pod 16 

Second Round: WDM Valley at Abraham Lincoln (October 23rd)

