(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released postseason football assignments.
First round games are slated for Friday, October 16th. Here’s a list of KMAland conference schools’ matchups and pods. You can navigate each class linked here.
CLASS 8-MAN
Pod 1
Boyer Valley at West Harrison
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at St. Mary’s, Remsen
Pod 2
Ar-We-Va at Kingsley-Pierson
West Bend-Mallard Newell-Fonda
Pod 3
Coon Rapids-Bayard (BYE)
River Valley at Harris-Lake Park
Pod 11
Moravia at English Valley
WACO, Wayland at New London
Pod 12
Seymour at Southeast Warren
Grand View Christian at Lamoni
Pod 13
Martensdale-St. Marys (BYE)
Collins-Maxwell at Mormon Trail
Pod 14
Bedford at Audubon
East Mills at Lenox
Pod 15
Griswold at CAM, Anita
Stanton-Essex at Murray
Pod 16
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Fremont-Mills
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
CLASS A
Pod 13
Wayne at Earlham
Nodaway Valley at North Mahaska
Pod 14
Sidney at St. Albert
West Monona at Woodbury Central
Pod 15
Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson
AHSTW at Riverside, Oakland
Pod 16
Logan-Magnolia (BYE)
IKM-Manning at Southwest Valley
CLASS 1A
Pod 2
Kuemper Catholic at Pocahontas Area
Eagle Grove at Emmetsburg
Pod 3
Western Christian (BYE)
MVAOCOU at Treynor
Pod 14
Mount Ayr (BYE)
Central Decatur at Interstate 35, Truro
Pod 15
West Central Valley at Underwood
Colfax-Mingo at Woodward-Granger
Pod 16
OABCIG (BYE)
Missouri Valley at East Sac County
CLASS 2A
Pod 15
Atlantic (BYE)
Des Moines Christian at Albia
Pod 16
Red Oak at Greene County
Shenandoah at Clarinda
CLASS 3A
Pod 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (BYE)
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Pod 2
Spencer (BYE)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Humboldt
Pod 3
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (BYE)
LeMars at Storm Lake
Pod 15
Harlan (BYE)
ADM at Bondurant-Farrar
Pod 16
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Lewis Central
Norwalk at Glenwood
CLASS 4A
Pod 1
Second Round: Ankeny Centennial at Sioux City East (October 23rd)
Pod 14
Ankeny (BYE)
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson
Pod 15
Second Round: Sioux City North at Dowling Catholic (October 23rd)
Pod 16
Second Round: WDM Valley at Abraham Lincoln (October 23rd)