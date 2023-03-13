(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced preliminary classifications for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons.
KMAland schools and their classifications are listed below. You can view the full classification list linked here.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
East Mills
Fremont-Mills
Griswold
Sidney
Stanton/Essex
Audubon
Bedford
East Union
Lenox
Southeast Warren
Ar-We-Va
Boyer Valley
CAM
Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison
Woodbine
Lamoni
Melcher-Dallas
Moravia
Mormon Trail
Murray
Twin Cedars
CLASS A
St. Albert
IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia
Riverside
Tri-Center
Central Decatur
Martensdale-St. Marys
Mount Ayr
Southwest Valley
Wayne
CLASS 1A
Red Oak
Shenandoah
AHSTW
Missouri Valley
Treynor
Underwood
Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A
Clarinda
Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 3A
Atlantic
Creston
Harlan
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A
Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood
Lewis Central
LeMars
Sioux City West
Thomas Jefferson
CLASS 5A
Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
In addition to the release of football classifications, the IHSAA announced the Class 3A and 4A IHSAA State Baseball Tournaments will stay in Iowa City at Duane Banks Field for 2023.
View the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.