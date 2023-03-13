IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced preliminary classifications for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons.

KMAland schools and their classifications are listed below. You can view the full classification list linked here.

CLASS 8-PLAYER 

East Mills

Fremont-Mills

Griswold

Sidney

Stanton/Essex

Audubon

Bedford

East Union

Lenox

Southeast Warren

Ar-We-Va 

Boyer Valley

CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Glidden-Ralston

West Harrison

Woodbine

Lamoni

Melcher-Dallas

Moravia

Mormon Trail

Murray

Twin Cedars 

CLASS A 

St. Albert

IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia

Riverside

Tri-Center

Central Decatur

Martensdale-St. Marys

Mount Ayr

Southwest Valley 

Wayne

CLASS 1A 

Red Oak

Shenandoah

AHSTW

Missouri Valley

Treynor

Underwood

Nodaway Valley

CLASS 2A 

Clarinda

Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 3A 

Atlantic 

Creston

Harlan

Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A 

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Lewis Central

LeMars

Sioux City West

Thomas Jefferson

CLASS 5A 

Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

In addition to the release of football classifications, the IHSAA announced the Class 3A and 4A IHSAA State Baseball Tournaments will stay in Iowa City at Duane Banks Field for 2023. 

View the complete release from the IHSAA linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.