(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced there will be a revised schedule for the upcoming football season.
In the revision, there will be a seven-week regular season with the option for teams to schedule five, six or seven games within that seven-week period. In addition, all teams in all classes will qualify for the postseason, which will begin Friday, October 16th.
The first practice date (August 10th) and Week 1 game date (August 27th) has not changed. However, Weeks 1 and 2 will be optional game dates.
Learn more on the revised schedule by reading the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.