(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released state qualifying bowling meet assignments on Friday. Here’s a look at the area districts KMA Sports will be tracking on Monday, February 15th.
Class 1A District 2 (at LeMars, Sweet 16 Lanes)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class 1A District 3 (at Council Bluffs, Thunderbowl)
Clarinda
Harlan
Red Oak
Southeast Warren
St. Albert
Tri-Center
Class 1A District 4 (at Council Bluffs, Thunderbowl)
Creston/Orient-Macksburg
Lamoni
Lenox
Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley
Shenandoah
Class 2A District 1 (at LeMars, Sweet 16 Lanes)
Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson
LeMars
Lewis Central
Sioux City West
Class 2A District 3 (at Fort Dodge, Family Bowling Center)
Denison-Schleswig
Class 3A District 5 (at Sioux City, Plaza Bowl)
Sioux City East
Sioux City North
View the complete list of assignments linked here.