(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released state qualifying bowling meet assignments on Friday. Here’s a look at the area districts KMA Sports will be tracking on Monday, February 15th.

Class 1A District 2 (at LeMars, Sweet 16 Lanes)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

Class 1A District 3 (at Council Bluffs, Thunderbowl) 

Clarinda

Harlan

Red Oak

Southeast Warren

St. Albert

Tri-Center

Class 1A District 4 (at Council Bluffs, Thunderbowl) 

Creston/Orient-Macksburg

Lamoni

Lenox

Mount Ayr

Nodaway Valley

Shenandoah

Class 2A District 1 (at LeMars, Sweet 16 Lanes) 

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

LeMars

Lewis Central

Sioux City West

Class 2A District 3 (at Fort Dodge, Family Bowling Center)

Denison-Schleswig

Class 3A District 5 (at Sioux City, Plaza Bowl)

Sioux City East

Sioux City North

View the complete list of assignments linked here.

