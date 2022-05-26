IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa boys state soccer tournament brackets have been released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (16-1) grabbed the No. 7 seed in the Class 1A tournament and will play Wednesday, June 1st against second-seeded Beckman Catholic (15-3) at 12:00 PM on Field 9.

In Class 2A, Lewis Central (15-3) makes their return to state as the No. 3 seed. The Titans play Wednesday, June 1st at 2:30 PM against sixth-seeded and undefeated Humboldt (17-0) on Field 8.

Check out the Class 1A, 2A and 3A brackets at the links provided.

